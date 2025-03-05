Uncle Howdy to retire a WWE legend at WrestleMania for destroying The Fiend? 4 Predictions for the Wyatt Sicks upon the faction's return

The Wyatt Sicks stable was traded to WWE SmackDown from RAW via the Transfer Window earlier this year. The group has not done much on the blue brand, reportedly due to Uncle Howdy suffering an injury.

But that could change soon as the leader of the Wyatt Sicks has been cleared to return to in-ring action. A lot of shocking things have happened in WWE in the past few days, so the group could return and add to the chaos as soon as this Friday on SmackDown.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at four predictions for the Wyatt Sicks members once they return.

#4. Aleister Black could join the Wyatt Sicks after returning to WWE

The Dutch professional wrestler was released from WWE in 2021, after which he landed in AEW. The former NXT Champion recently parted ways with Tony Khan's promotion and is expected to return to the Sports Entertainment juggernaut imminently.

He may join the Wyatt Sicks and make the group exciting to watch once again. Uncle Howdy and Co. don't have the same spark they had initially due to their loss in their rivalry against The Final Testament.

A big star like Black would inject new life into the group, and he would fit in easily too due to him portraying a similar gimmick to the Wyatt Sicks throughout his career.

Triple H could even book a power struggle between the former House of Black leader and Uncle Howdy in the future, leading to the former AEW star potentially taking over the faction.

#3. The Wyatt Sicks could help Alexa Bliss take down The Judgment Day

Alexa Bliss competed in the Women's Elimination Chamber Match last Saturday and lost an opportunity to challenge for the Women's World Championship after she got rolled up by Liv Morgan.

The Triple H-led creative team has been teasing an angle between the Wyatt Sicks and The Goddess due to Alexa's history with the late Bray Wyatt. With Uncle Howdy set to return soon, he could finally recruit her to join his faction.

The stable may invade WWE RAW on the Road to WrestleMania 41 and help Bliss get revenge on Liv Morgan. The Judgment Day is showing signs of a possible implosion, and the Wyatt Sicks can play a major role in triggering it.

Alexa Bliss has missed The Show of Shows for the past three years, so she may finally get a match this time around against a top star like Morgan. A Mixed Tag Team match between the teams of Uncle Howdy and Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio is also a possibility.

#2. The Wyatt Sicks could target Braun Strowman

Braun Strowman was an important part of the late Bray Wyatt's career. He joined The Wyatt Family as its Black Sheep in 2015 and went on to become a singles star a couple of years later.

The Monster Among Men even had a feud with The Eater of Worlds during the summer of 2020. This led to the latter capturing the Universal Championship.

One major reason why the Wyatt Sicks came together was to pay tribute to Bray Wyatt. So, adding Braun Strowman to the group would make sense. The Monster of All Monsters has not had much success in WWE lately. He may go back to his dark side to redeem himself.

#1. Uncle Howdy could retire WWE Hall of Famer Goldberg at WrestleMania 41

Goldberg had a controversial battle with "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt at WWE Super ShowDown in Saudi Arabia in 2020. The WWE Hall of Famer squashed The Fiend to win the Universal Championship.

The WCW legend is set to have his retirement match this year. Triple H could give Uncle Howdy a chance to retire Goldberg at WrestleMania 41 and get revenge on behalf of his brother.

A feud between the WWE Hall of Famer and Uncle Howdy would be a great way to help the Wyatt Sicks gain momentum again. In addition, Goldberg being at The Show of Shows would also add more star power to it.

Uncle Howdy getting his first major win on The Grandest Stage of Them All could also lead to him moving on to bigger things, like chasing a title.

