Uncle Howdy to return as heel to cost WWE star a chance to qualify for Money in the Bank? Possibility explored

Bo Dallas, aka Uncle Howdy of the Wyatt Sicks, could potentially make his WWE return this week to cost a superstar a chance to qualify for the Money in the Bank match. It could be Aleister Black whom The Wyatt Sicks target on the blue brand on their return.

Ad

Black will square off against Shunsuke Nakamura and LA Knight in a men's MITB qualifier match this week. The match was made official after a video message from Nakamura, where he called out Knight and Black on last week's show.

Wyatt Sicks' face-off with Aleister Black has been a topic of speculation for months now. Even before his WWE return, there were rumors that Uncle Howdy and company could either have Black as their sixth member or they could feud with him.

Ad

Trending

The 39-year-old superstar was the leader of the House of Black faction while in AEW. Therefore, it was rumored that he could be introduced as a challenger to Uncle Howdy at WWE WrestleMania 41, and later replace him as the leader.

The Wyatt Sicks' return was in a way linked to Black's WWE return. The mystic group last showed up in December 2024 on RAW when they lost their match against The Final Testament. Later, it was announced that they were moved to SmackDown during the Transfer Window.

Ad

However, five months have nearly passed, and the eerie group is nowhere to be seen. Therefore, this week's episode of SmackDown will be interesting to watch since it will take place in Savannah, where Bo Dallas lives, and where the character of Uncle Howdy was born.

The Dutch Destroyer had returned on the April 25, 2025, edition of SmackDown and took out The Miz in a convincing fashion. The next week, he clashed against The A-Lister, pinning him to the mat once again. Next, he clashed with The Miz's protégé, Carmelo Hayes, against whom Black wasted no time in getting the better of too.

Ad

Ad

However, last week, things didn't end on a good note for The Anti-Hero. The former AEW star was in a rematch against Melo when The Miz interrupted. While Black took out Miz, Melo got him from behind and laid him out.

It remains to be seen whether the duo will once again cause any interference in the MITB qualifier match.

Alexa Bliss can also join Wyatt Sicks on WWE SmackDown

Alexa Bliss is another superstar who has been strongly rumored to be involved in a storyline with The Wyatt Sicks. Little Miss Bliss has a past with the eerie group, and since her WWE return, there has been strong speculation of her getting on board with The Wyatt Sicks.

Ad

Ad

Last week on the blue brand, she executed a Sister Abigail DDT on Chelsea Green, once again reminding the fans of her ties to the faction. There have also been rumors that Alexa could replace Bo Dallas as the leader of The Wyatt Sicks, and carry on the late Bray Wyatt's legacy.

It now remains to be seen whether Uncle Howdy and company make their return this week or not and indeed if they do, will there be any additions to their group.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mohammad Bilal Mohammad Bilal is a Trends writer for Sportskeeda Wrestling. He worked for ETEnergyWorld, India Today, and Pinkvilla before joining Sportskeeda to pursue his passion for pro wrestling. He completed his Diploma in English Journalism from the Indian Institute of Mass Communication, New Delhi. He strives to report accurate and relevant information by cross-checking facts or rumors multiple times on various platforms and sites.



Bilal has been a pro wrestling fan since childhood, with Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson being his favorite wrestler. One of his first memories is of The Final Boss confronting Hulk Hogan in 2002, which got him hooked to pro wrestling. Bilal is amazed by The Rock’s unmatched dedication to everything he does. However, if he ever got a chance to go back to the Attitude Era and manage someone, it would be Goldberg.



When not watching or writing about pro wrestling, Bilal loves to read books on politics and international relations, and sometimes crime thrillers. Know More