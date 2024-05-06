Uncle Howdy's first feud after returning to WWE must be against 40-year-old star

Many fans believe that the WWE return of Uncle Howdy is fast approaching and he won't return alone. There are a lot of possibilities about what will transpire on the return of the mysterious character, and one of them could even see them reunite with a familiar name.

Uncle Howdy was introduced in WWE in 2022 after Bray Wyatt's return to the company, but the latter untimely passed away in August of the following year. He is known for his creative mind, like bringing The Fiend to life, and much more. However, Bray's legacy began when he founded The Wyatt Family, which Braun Strowman later joined. Now that Howdy seems to be on his way back, it's possible that his paths with The Monster of All Monsters could cross.

Braun Strowman has a lot of connections with Uncle Howdy

As mentioned above, Braun joined Luke Harper (AKA Brodie Lee), Erick Rowan, and Bray Wyatt as part of The Wyatt Family. This means that although Strowman and Howdy weren't partnered with Wyatt at the same time, they are still connected in some way.

Additionally, one of the rumored stars who would be with Howdy on his return is Erick Rowan, somebody that Braun shares a lot of history with. Alexa Bliss is also a possible name to join them, whom Strowman teamed with for a while. Due to their shared history, memories, and partners, it would only be a matter of time before Howdy and Strowman meet.

A feud with Uncle Howdy could be a WWE character change for Braun Strowman

Braun made a name for himself after leaving The Wyatt Family and even became a World Champion, which he feuded Bray for in the past. However, his character has also been a consistent dominant star and a feud with Howdy could show fans another side of him.

Since Uncle Howdy's character mostly leans on the supernatural side, Braun would be involved in a storyline wherein his main rivals are "not superstars." WWE could even have an angle wherein the Monster fights the demons.

It could lead to Braun Strowman eventually joining Uncle Howdy

Many WWE stars who began as rivals ended up joining their rivals in the end, like Daniel Bryan (AKA Bryan Danielson) and Randy Orton with Bray Wyatt. Interestingly, history could repeat itself between Brauna and Howdy.

Howdy could be persistent in Braun joining them, gaslighting the latter about his past with The Wyatt Family, costing him his matches, and much more. Eventually, Strowman gives in but later on, this could lead to another storyline where Braun breaks free and feuds with Howdy.