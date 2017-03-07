Undertaker's WrestleMania opponents: Where are they now?

Let's take a trip down memory lane and look at the Undertaker's past WrestleMania opponents!

@MadridistaSays by Vignesh Ananthasubramanian Top 5 / Top 10 07 Mar 2017, 22:40 IST

The Undertaker after losing to Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX

The 33rd annual WrestleMania is around the corner and the match card for the showpiece event is slowly getting filled.

The first thing that comes to your mind after hearing the word WrestleMania is The Undertaker. Also known as the Deadman and the Phenom, Taker has made the iconic Pay-Per-View his own because of his legendary undefeated streak.

He has been involved in several spectacular matches at WrestleMania against the likes of Shawn Michaels, Triple H, Randy Orton. and gave the fans a lot of memories to cherish.

The unbeaten streak was intact until he faced Brock Lesnar at WrestleMania XXX as he was beaten cleanly by the Beast Incarnate in 2014. After losing the streak, the Deadman won his next two matches to take his record at the PPV to 23-1. Roman Reigns will now face The Undertaker at WrestleMania 33 after what happened on RAW this week.

Ahead of the 2017 WrestleMania, let us take a look at what The Undertaker’s opponents during the streak are doing now.

1-0 Jimmy Snuka (WrestleMania VII)

Rest in peace Superfly

The Undertaker’s first opponent at the show of shows was Jimmy “Superfly” Snuka in Los Angeles in 1991 and the Deadman pinned the Fijian wrestler in under 5 minutes.

Two years after his match against The Phenom, Snuka left WWF and was later inducted into the Hall of Fame in 1996.

He made a few special appearances for WWE until the company suspended his legends’ contract in 2015 after he was arrested and charged with a third-degree murder and involuntary manslaughter over the death of his girlfriend, Nancy Argentino in 1983.

Months before the arrest, Snuka was diagnosed with stomach cancer and a year later, Snuka, represented by his wife, was part of a lawsuit that was filed against WWE for the injuries concurred by the stars during their time with the company.

Unfortunately, Snuka passed away on January 15, 2017, at the age of 73.

2-0 Jake Roberts (WrestleMania VIII)

Jake the Snake was The Undertaker’s 2nd victim

Jake “The Snake” Roberts was The Undertaker’s second opponent at the “Grandest Stage of Them All” in 1992 at the Hoosier Dome in Indianapolis. The Phenom pinned Roberts in 6 minutes, thanks to a tombstone piledriver onto the floor.

This was also the last match for Roberts in WWF as he was upset about Vince McMahon going back on his promise of adding him to the writing team.

He moved to WCW and worked on the independent circuit before he returned to WWF for a second stint in 1996, which lasted for only a year as he was fired from the company in 1997.

He then moved on to the indies and made occasional appearances in WWE. He also appeared in movies and a TV series, the last of which was "An Almost True Story: TOXIC TUTU" in 2015.

In 2012, when Roberts was struggling to get his life back on track following his issues with alcohol and drug abuse over the years, he sought help from Diamond Dallas Page (DDP), who later went on to induct Roberts into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2014.

Right now, he is having his own tour called “The Unspoken World Tour” in which he goes around the world and narrates his past with a comical touch.