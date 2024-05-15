Roman Reigns hasn't been seen on WWE TV since his loss at WrestleMania and it seems that The Bloodline has a new leader. There are rumors that The Tribal Chief could be making his return around SummerSlam, but he is technically a free agent and could appear on either brand when he does return.

There are several places that Reigns could fit back into WWE TV with he decides to make his return and the following list looks at just four.

#4. Returns on WWE RAW to reunite with Jey Uso

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns was recently omitted from the WWE Draft which makes him a free agent so he could make his return on RAW. One theory is that The Bloodline is operating independently of Reigns and he could be forced to head over to the red brand and ask Jey Uso to reunite with him to go against them.

Jimmy Uso would also be part of this plan and the original Bloodline could then come together to go up against Tama Tonga, Tonga Loa, and Solo Sikoa.

#3. Returns at SummerSlam and costs Cody Rhodes

Expand Tweet

Cody Rhodes defeated Roman Reigns at WrestleMania but only because of heavy interference. This means that he could decide that he wants to exact some revenge on Rhodes and pick up a feud with the current Undisputed Champion in the hopes that he can get back his championship.

Rhodes is facing Logan Paul in a Champion vs. Champion match at King and Queen of the Ring and there are several other premium live events ahead of SummerSlam, but it's likely that The American Night will still be the champion when he does make his return.

#2. Returns on SmackDown, brings back Jimmy Uso

Expand Tweet

Roman Reigns could make his return to the brand that he once dominated as the World Champion and could have Jimmy Uso in tow. While Solo Sikoa revealed Reigns told him to take over the leadership of the faction during hiatus, it is quite possible that the former champion may not be aware of all of the things happening within The Bloodline and could have something to say about The Street Champion deciding to kick Jimmy Uso out of the group.

With Solo running The Bloodline at the moment it would then force Tonga and Loa to choose a side that could once again become a civil war.

#1. Returns to take out Solo Sikoa and find the real Tribal Chief

Expand Tweet

As noted above, Roman Reigns name has been mentioned on WWE SmackDown several times but there is no proof that he has been watching the product in his absence. Paul Heyman's phone has been destroyed which means he is unable to communicate with Reigns, so he may make his return and be looking to pick up where he left off.

This could lead to some issues between him and Solo Sikoa who sees himself as the current Tribal Chief. Sikoa claimed he was acting on Reigns' orders so it will be interesting to see if that was true.