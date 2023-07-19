Unexpected superstar to beat Dominik Mysterio for his NXT North American Championship? Exploring the possibility

Dominik Mysterio's recently captured the NXT North American Championship by defeating Wes Lee. This victory marks the first singles championship win of Dominik's career and is a significant achievement for the member of The Judgment Day. However, there is a possibility of an unexpected superstar dethroning the 26-year-old soon.

The superstar in question is Damian Priest. The Men's Money in the Bank holder is currently a member of The Judgment Day. Priest also aided Dominik in his title victory over Wes Lee. However, there have been differences between the faction's members over the past few weeks.

Damian Priest could cash in on any championship of his choice

The potential conflict could lead to Priest turning on his fellow members by using his Money in the Bank contract. The company previously revealed that the MITB briefcase holder can cash in on any championship of their choice. This opens the possibility of The Archer of Infamy cashing in on Dominik Mysterio to capture the NXT North American Championship.

Priest possibly betraying his stablemate would add an intriguing element to the current storyline of The Judgment Day. Additionally, there is a belief that the Money in the Bank holder has the potential to become a top babyface in the company after betraying the faction.

Dominik Mysterio's first challenger already revealed

Dominik is already scheduled to defend his NXT North American Championship at The Great American Bash 2023. His first challenger will be Mustafa Ali. The former RETRIBUTION leader previously served as a special guest referee in Wes Lee's match and took offense to the latter's claims that he was not doing his job properly.

This led to Ali challenging Lee for the championship. However, the recent title change resulted in a change of plans for the NXT North American Championship match at The Great American Bash. Replacing Wes Lee, Mustafa Ali will now challenge Dominik Mysterio for the title.

Ali also shared his reaction to the title change via his Twitter account. The WWE free agent claimed that he would beat Dominik for the title.

The clash between Ali and Dominik Mysterio will be interesting, as this will be the first-ever singles championship defense of Dominik's career. For those unaware, NXT: The Great American Bash is set to take place on July 30, 2023, at the H-E-B Center in Cedar Park, Texas.