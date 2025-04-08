Unexpected WWE champion to get Jey Uso's revenge if he fails to defeat Gunther? Exploring huge possibility

Jey Uso has been hit with a wave of motivation ahead of WrestleMania 41. His attitude towards Gunther completely changed after he witnessed The Ring General destroy his brother Jimmy Uso last week on RAW. Main Event Jey has guaranteed that he will bring a different game against the World Heavyweight Champion at The Show of Shows later this month.

While fans are hoping for the OG Bloodline member to win his first world championship, the upcoming edition of The Show of Shows doesn't seem to be where it will happen. Gunther is an extremely strong champion and will not be easy to dethrone. If Main Event Jey fails to defeat The Ring General, Bron Breakker can avenge Uso against the World Heavyweight Champion.

Previously, the Intercontinental Champion has feuded with Main Event Jey, but the rivalry seems to be over now. In recent weeks, Jey Uso posted a video of himself working out with Bron Breakker. Furthermore, The Dog and The Ring General have a history from their NXT days, when Breakker successfully defended the NXT Championship against Gunther.

At WrestleMania 41, Breakker will enter a Fatal Four-Way against Penta, Finn Balor, and Dominik Mysterio. In an interesting scenario, if Breakker loses his IC Championship at The Show of Shows, he could then decide to challenge Gunther for the World Heavyweight Championship to prove that he continues to be unstoppable.

Bron Breakker has already expressed interest in the World Heavyweight Championship ahead of Gunther vs. Jey Uso

Since coming to the main roster last year, Bron Breakker has proven himself a worthy candidate for the world championship.

Ahead of WrestleMania 41, he appeared on SHAK Wrestling, and revealed that he wanted to elevate the Intercontinental Championship to the highest level, and discussed his desire to pursue the World Heavyweight Championship.

"It's hard to predict sort of where I'll be at the end of this year, middle of the year, whatever. But I think we gotta be talking World Heavyweight Championship at some point. Some point down the line just, you know, whether it's Gunther, whether it's Jey, or whomever, I just don't think the people at that level can, as I'm doing this [ascending], continuing to move in the right direction, it's only gonna be so long before I'm up there too."

It'll be interesting to see who will secure their first world championship between Bron Breakker and Jey Uso.

