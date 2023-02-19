Unfortunate camera angle, forgettable in-ring return - 3 Botches you probably missed at WWE Elimination Chamber 

WWE Elimination Chamber took over Montreal, Canada, and whilst the show was headlined by Sami Zayn's biggest match of his career, there were several stand-out moments on the night.

There were also a number of botches and mistakes throughout the show, some from the most surprising stars.

The following list looks at just three of the biggest botches from this year's WWE Elimination Chamber event.

#3. Nikki Cross' elimination was missed by the cameraman

There was a lot of confusion surrounding Nikki Cross' elimination from the first match of the night as the cameraman completely missed the pin. When the replay of her being put through the chamber was played, Cross was already pinned and was out of the match.

Even Michael Cole was confused since he believed that she had kicked out, but it was, in fact, the end of the three count, and she had been eliminated.

It appears that WWE had several camera issues when trying to cover all of the action inside the Elimination Chamber.

#2. Beth Phoenix missed her cue at Elimination Chamber

The referee's botch with the count on Finn Bálor's pin to Edge. Phew. #WWEChamber The referee's botch with the count on Finn Bálor's pin to Edge. Phew. #WWEChamberhttps://t.co/IgzUl1T7dq

Beth Phoenix hasn't stepped into a WWE ring in more than a year, so she can be forgiven for her slight ring rust throughout the match. That being said, the WWE Hall of Famer had a number of issues throughout her bout with Rhea Ripley and Finn Balor, the most obvious coming when she missed her cue mid-match.

Phoenix was supposed to break the pin after Edge was hit with brass knuckles, but the referee counted to three before she was able to slide into the ring and stop the count. This made the referee look like he was the one who was at fault for the botch.

There was also a rough-looking suicide dive from Edge on Dominik Mysterio, who was outside the ring later in the match, but luckily it did hit its target, but The Rated-R Superstar paid the price with the landing.

#1. Roman Reigns no-sells Sami Zayn's finisher

Roman Reigns was part of a physical matchup in Montreal to retain his Championship, and after the match, the physicality didn't end. Jimmy Uso was put through the announce table, Paul Heyman took a Stunner, and Reigns was hit with a Helluva Kick.

It was clear that Sami Zayn was going to be given his time to bask in the moment following the match and celebrate with the crowd, but Roman Reigns didn't roll out of the ring and wait for the camera's to turn off.

Instead, he rolled out of the ring and exited up the ramp, seemingly no-selling the finishing move that had him down for more than a three count earlier in the match.

It's unclear if the cameraman was at fault for allowing this to air or if The Tribal Chief just wanted out of there and didn't realize that the show was still live.

Did you spot any more botches at Elimination Chamber? Sound off in the comments section below.

