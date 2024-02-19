Unfortunate win-loss record leading to huge World Heavyweight Championship victory? - 4 ways Sami Zayn can end his losing streak in WWE

Wins and losses and the importance that come with them are often debated hotly among WWE fans, analysts, and even those within the business. It could be argued that presentation means more in the grand scheme of things and both wins and losses are more so plot points than anything of importance.

Regardless of where one stands on the matter, there is always a lot of talk when a performer is on a losing streak or continually fails to win the big one. Recently, it has been Sami Zayn who has been in the discussion, thanks to several big-time losses on television and at premium live events.

Sami has tried and failed to defeat Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship. He also lost to Drew McIntyre in singles action, couldn't quite defeat Randy Orton for a spot in the Men's Elimination Chamber Match, and even lost to Shinsuke Nakamura.

The losing streak is unfortunate, but if anybody has the heart and drive to overcome it, Sami Zayn is the person to do exactly that. This article will look at a handful of routes Sami could take to get back on the winning end of things.

Below are four ways Sami Zayn can end his losing streak in WWE.

#4. He could stand up to Drew McIntyre and fight through the pain

Drew McIntyre on WWE RAW

Sami Zayn has had some memorable rivals in WWE. Shinsuke Nakamura, Kevin Owens, Cesaro, and Roman Reigns & The Bloodline are some of the best examples. Arguably his main recent rival is Monday Night RAW's Drew McIntyre.

The Scottish Warrior held animosity towards Sami thanks to Zayn welcoming Jey Uso to WWE RAW with open arms. He likely also reserved some level of anger due to Sami having been in The Bloodline in the past. This has led to some verbal disputes and three singles matches on RAW, all of which Drew McIntyre won.

While Drew regularly overwhelms Sami with his power and intensity, there's a chance Sami could overcome it. If the pair clash one more time, The Underdog From The Underground may dig deep and overcome it, giving him not only a major victory, but a massive morale boost in the process by slaying a monster he's struggled with.

#3. Sami Zayn could cheat and surprisingly turn heel in WWE

Expand Tweet

In many ways, Sami Zayn is the ultimate babyface. For starters, he isn't jacked, extremely tall, or abnormally ripped. Sami, in many ways, looks just like a member of the WWE Universe. Despite that, he has charisma and athleticism that fans gravitate towards.

Sami always gets some of the loudest pops from the crowd, regardless of who else is on the card. The reaction from the audience helps him gain momentum and fight from the bottom, but it clearly isn't having the same kind of effect on him as of late. This could lead to a change.

If the enthusiasm from the crowd isn't helping Zayn win anymore, he may turn heel to succeed. The next time he battles a babyface, perhaps Jey Uso, Cody Rhodes, or even Seth Rollins again, Sami may hold onto the trunks or cheat in some other manner to finally get a point in the win column, even if this loses him fans.

#2. He could recruit a tag team partner to pull him out of his funk

Expand Tweet

The fun thing about a wrestling match is, in theory, two men or women enter, fight, and ultimately prove who the superior one is. It is an easy to tell and universal story that WWE has mastered. Still, not everything is as black or white.

People can cheat, have managers interfering, or the fans can cause a distraction. Beyond that, there are also various stipulations added to matches. Perhaps most notably, not every match is one-on-one, with tag team wrestling being one of the most popular styles of competition in WWE.

That could be exactly how Sami gets back to his winning ways. Zayn could potentially reunite with Kevin Owens, Jey Uso, or Cody Rhodes, for example, and rely on them to carry the team until he can get his head straight. With friends like them, a win has to come if he takes this route. If nothing else, they can dominate like they're known to do.

#1. Sami could keep fighting all the way to a World Heavyweight Championship win

Seth Rollins and Sami Zayn

Seth Rollins is one of the best wrestlers in WWE and in the entire world. Many believe that he has been one of the best for well over a decade now, but given that he's a reigning champion, he has the accolades to prove it.

The Visionary is the reigning World Heavyweight Champion. Sami Zayn has made it clear that his goal is to win a world title in WWE, as he's yet to achieve that accompishment on the main roster. The World Heavyweight Championship is seemingly his big target.

The best way for Sami to overcome his losing streak is to do it in the biggest manner possible. The Underdog From The Underground's recent losses could lead to a storyline arc that eventually lets him be part of the title match. A massive victory over Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship at WrestleMania could make every loss worth it.