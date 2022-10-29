Unite with SmackDown's surprise return, unification title match - 5 directions for Dana Brooke on WWE RAW

The state of WWE RAW and World Wrestling Entertainment as a whole is seemingly always evolving. Ever since Triple H took over control of the creative direction of the company, characters have been evolving, returning, and debuting at a steady pace to keep fans entertained.

While many stars have had a major change in their careers or their presentation over the past few months, Dana Brooke has not. The reigning WWE 24/7 Champion has only wrestled on RAW twice since SummerSlam, both times in losing fashion.

Dana Brooke first signed with WWE in 2013 but she's currently lost in the shuffle. Still, many stars who were previously in a similar predicament have recently found themselves refreshed and properly utilized. Could the same happen for Dana? What could The Total Diva do on WWE RAW?

Below are 5 directions for Dana Brooke on WWE RAW.

#5. She could form a stable

Stables are more popular in wrestling today than ever before. They're certainly more prevalent now than at any point since late 1990s. Factions are common in All Elite Wrestling and appear to be in Triple H's vision of WWE.

WWE RAW alone features Damage CTRL, The OC, and Judgment Day with Alpha Academy and Theory united as a group more-often than not. Meanwhile, SmackDown has Legado del Fantasma, The Bloodline, Hit Row, Imperium, The Brawling Brutes, Maximum Male Models, and potentially others. NXT has several other groups as well.

To get ahead on WWE RAW, Dana Brooke might be wise to have a stable of her own. Despite their past differences, she appears to be getting along well with Tamina now. The two could unite along with someone like Asuka or even Candice LeRae to get ahead. Dana and Asuka do have a history of working together, so there's precedent for it.

#4. Dana could turn heel

For quite some time, Dana Brooke has been a likable underdog babyface. Up until her time with the WWE 24/7 Championship, The Total Diva never managed to hold a title in the company. Her struggle to earn respect earned her admiration from some fans.

While the underdog babyface role has worked decently well for her, Dana hasn't always portrayed been that way. She spent the vast majority of her career as a villain working with Emma and later Charlotte Flair.

Brooke could turn heel on WWE RAW in the coming weeks to make an impact on the brand. Nikki Cross just changed in a major way and it sent ripples through the women's division. Could a Dana Brooke heel turn do the same thing? If nothing else, it might line her up to become a challenger for WWE RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair.

#3. She could stand up to Damage CTRL on WWE RAW

Damage CTRL has been a dominant force on WWE RAW for the past few months. The group officially debuted at SummerSlam when Bayley returned from injury, Dakota Kai returned from being released, and IYO SKY was called up to the main roster from NXT.

Since debuting, Damage CTRL has dominated both WWE RAW and SmackDown. Becky Lynch, Aliyah, Asuka and Alexa Bliss have been injured or put on the shelf by the group. Additionally, Dakota and IYO captured the WWE Women's Tag Team Titles with no sign of giving them up any time soon.

Numerous superstars have attempted to stand up to the group and have failed, but Dana Brooke could be the next in line to try. Could she stand side-by-side with Bianca Belair? Could the duo thwart Damage CTRL once and for all? While her potential for success seems low, never say never in World Wrestling Entertainment.

#2. Emma could reunite with Dana now that she returned to the company

Emma is back! She is one of the women who played a pivotal role in the Divas Revolution on NXT that later became the Women's Evolution. The superstar returned to the promotion during the latest episode of SmackDown.

While her return took place on the blue brand, it hasn't yet been established if Emma will be a full-time superstar on SmackDown or if she could potentially join Monday Night RAW.

If Emma can move to RAW, there's a chance that she and Dana Brooke could reunite. The two were a tandem in the past, beginning on NXT. With Dana not having much else to do, she could team up with the former IMPACT Knockouts World Tag Team Champion. They could be a serious threat to IYO SKY and Dakota Kai's title reign.

#1. Dana Brooke could attempt to unify the 24/7 Championship and the WWE RAW Women's Championship

Fans may forget that Dana Brooke is the current WWE 24/7 Champion. She's held the title over a dozen times, which is quite impressive. Unfortunately, for Brooke, the comedic title is no longer a focus on WWE RAW and may be phased out altogether.

Dave Meltzer reported that the comedic prop is likely to only be used during live events in August, which has turned out to be accurate. Triple H is seemingly not fond of the goofy nature of the title and despite having fun moments in the past, will seemingly not have much of a future.

If WWE wants to officially retire the championship, they could have a unification bout where Dana Brooke challenges Bianca Belair for the WWE RAW Women's Championship. While Dana would inevitably lose, it would be a major match for The Total Diva while also providing an official reason for the 24/7 Championship to disappear moving forward.

