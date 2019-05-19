Unpopular Opinion: Fans' criticism of Baron Corbin is misplaced and not justified

Sanjay Dutta 19 May 2019

Corbin is a former United States Champion

Baron Corbin is one of the, if not the, most hated man in all of wrestling right now. The Kansas-City native's ascent to the top on Monday Night Raw hasn't gone down well with many in the WWE Universe, who have expressed their displeasure on many occasions.

There have been rumors about a potential feud between Corbin and Seth Rollins for the Universal Championship. This only fanned the flames of the fans' ire; there is a general feeling that Corbin's in-ring work is lacking, and that he does not deserve the push he has been getting lately.

What we all have come to witness over the past few years is that WWE has not been successful in booking babyfaces effectively. Sure, there have been a few exceptions here and there, but by and large, the company has buried some of its prominent good guys over the past few years before eventually turning them heel - names like Shinsuke Nakamura, Sami Zayn, and Rusev did connect with the fans in a big way, but the higher-ups never really got behind them; eventually, all of them were transitioned into villainous characters.

Corbin hasn't had that problem as he has been a heel for the entirety of his run on the main roster. Although his in-ring style isn't the most eye-catching, the man has improved a lot since his NXT days. But, his run has been maligned by fans for not generating legitimate heel heat.

Corbin receives a lot of hate on social media on a daily basis which in my opinion is not justified. While Corbin's presentation over the past few months hasn't been something to write home about, he has worked with what he has been given. He is constantly evolving as a performer; the only thing he needs at the moment is a little bit time of time to refine his character and add layers to his gimmick.

The impatience of the fans has led them to vent out their anger and frustrations on Corbin - which isn't not justified. If the argument is that WWE should book performers based on crowd reaction, aren't they doing the right thing by pushing someone who is garnering the loudest boos every single week?

As much as people would like to criticize WWE's decision to have Corbin beat Kurt Angle in the latter's retirement match at WrestleMania, the fact of the matter is that Corbin made the most sense as the opponent, storyline-wise. He came out of the match with a lot of heat, which is perhaps the reason why this match was made in the first place.

It is important to keep in mind that Baron Corbin is not to blame for the failures of Vince McMahon's creative team. Besides, we all know that a great babyface needs a great heel to work with, and at this point of time, I don't see why people are not giving Corbin a chance to shine as a top heel.