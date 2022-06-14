Updated Money in the Bank 2022 match card after WWE RAW: 13-time champion qualifies for men's ladder match, Alexa Bliss added

This week's episode of WWE RAW continued the build to Money in the Bank, with a few top stars added to the card. We are less than three weeks away from the premium live event.

It is set for July 2 at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada. The show was initially set to take place at the Allegiant Stadium before being moved due to poor ticket sales.

Nevertheless, WWE promises to deliver an exciting event thanks to two titular ladder matches. New names were added to the men's and women's bouts on RAW this week. Alexa Bliss and Liv Morgan defeated Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop to qualify, while Seth Rollins advanced after beating AJ Styles.

Here is the updated card for Money in the Bank 2022, as of writing:

Seth Rollins vs. seven other participants TBD - Men's MITB Ladder Match Lacey Evans vs. Alexa Bliss vs. Liv Morgan vs. five other participants TBD - Women's MITB Ladder Match Bianca Belair (c) vs. Rhea Ripley - RAW Women's Championship Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Natalya - SmackDown Women's Championship

Who else from WWE RAW and SmackDown could be added to the Money in the Bank Ladder Matches?

Next week's episode of WWE RAW will feature another Money in the Bank qualifying match as Asuka takes on Becky Lynch. Beyond that, it remains to be seen who else gets a chance to qualify for the women's match.

The likes of Shotzi, Raquel Rodriguez, and Shayna Baszler could join the field on SmackDown, and so could Sonya Deville in the red brand's final spot. Things aren't as clear on the men's side, with only Seth Rollins qualifying for the ladder match so far.

Some of the favorites to join The Visionary include Finn Balor, Kevin Owens, and Sami Zayn. Drew McIntyre and Sheamus will likely battle it out for a spot as well, as their hard-hitting Money in the Bank qualifier last week ended without a winner.

