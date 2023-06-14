Updated NXT Gold Rush match card: Seth Rollins defends world title

With NXT Gold Rush approaching next week, the brand has set an example by constantly delivering superb cards. At times RAW or SmackDown might fail, but the white and gold brand never disappoints the fans.

NXT Gold Rush, too, seems like an event the WWE Universe will be discussing for a long time. This event will indeed be a landmark in the show's history. While many talented wrestlers will appear in this two-week special, many will look forward to the match between Seth Rollins and Bron Breakker. This week, through a video message, the champ accepted the challenge.

The World Heavyweight Champion said he would come next week to defend his title against Breakker. This led to excitement in the WWE Universe, and Shawn Michaels later tweeted that this contest would take place in the first week of the NXT Gold Rush.

While Rollins' arrival is undoubtedly exciting, it should not take away from the fact that in week 2 of the NXT Gold Rush, fans will witness Carmelo Hayes defend his NXT Championship against Baron Corbin. Thea Hail, too, is set to receive her shot at the NXT Women's Championship against Tiffany Stratton.

Below is the Week 1 and Week 2 updated match card for NXT Gold Rush:

WEEK 1, June 20:

Seth Rollins vs. Bron Breakker - World Heavyweight Championship

Brooks & Jenson vs. Edris Enofé & Malik Blade vs. Hank & Tank - No. 1 Contender Match for NXT Tag Team Championship

Wes Lee vs. Tyler Bate (Special Referee, Mustafa Ali) - NXT North American Title

Dana Brooke vs. Cora Jade

WEEK 2, June 27:

Carmelo Hayes vs. Baron Corbin - NXT Championship

Tiffany Stratton vs. Thea Hail - NXT Women's Championship

Gallus vs. Winner of the No. 1 Contender contest

Seth Rollins will be emotional as he returns to compete at NXT Gold Rush

Over the last few years, Seth Rollins has established himself as one of the biggest superstars in the WWE. Whether a face or a heel, Rollins has delivered time after time. This has also led to the WWE backing him and giving him major championship reigns.

However, this wouldn't have been possible for Rollins without NXT. Since debuting on NXT, the brand helped Rollins develop into the great wrestler that he is.

The Visionary was a part of the 2012 Gold Rush tournament, which was created to crown the first NXT Champion. Rollins defeated Jinder Mahal in the finals and became the first-ever NXT Champion.

As he returns to defend his World Heavyweight Title against Bron Breakker in the same event next week, it will be an emotional moment for Rollins.

