Updated WWE Payback card following SmackDown, new match announced 

The go-home episode of SmackDown for Payback had one of the most surprisingly shocking moments in recent memory as Roman Reigns became a Paul Heyman guy,

WWE applied the final touches to all the major SmackDown storylines that would be prominently featured at Payback. The company also added a match to the card.

As confirmed by the WWE, King Corbin will take on Matt Riddle in a singles match at the PPV.

The Payback match card currently has a total of six matches. Here's the updated lineup:

Bayley and Sasha Banks (C) vs. Shayna Baszler and Nia Jax (Tag team match for the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship) Apollo Crews (C) vs. Bobby Lashley (Singles match for the WWE United States Championship "The Fiend" Bray Wyatt (c) vs. Roman Reigns vs. Braun Strowman (No Holds Barred Triple Threat Match for the WWE Universal Championship) Keith Lee vs. Randy Orton (Singles match) Dominik Mysterio and Rey Mysterio vs. Seth Rollins and Murphy (Tag team match) Matt Riddle vs. King Corbin (Singles match)

WWE could potentially add a couple more matches to the Payback card in the next couple of days or in the hours leading up to the show. Expect WWE to drop an announcement or two sooner rather than later.

Matt Riddle beat Shorty G on the final SmackDown before Payback

Matt Riddle came out on this weeks installment of Friday Night SmackDown, and he called out King Corbin. The King of Bros wanted a piece of the Corbin, and he demanded to have the match on SmackDown itself.

Advertisement

King Corbin eventually made his way to the ring, and he also accepted the challenge on behalf of Shorty G, who blindsided Matt Riddle.

Riddle and Shorty G had a brief match in which the former NXT Tag Team Champion picked up the win with the Bro Derek.

WWE booked a predictable post-match attack in which Corbin assaulted Riddle. The Original Bro fought Corbin off to end the segment.

During a post-show SmackDown exclusive, Matt Riddle expressed how excited he was to compete in his first singles match at a major WWE PPV.