Updated Survivor Series: WarGames match card (November 17, 2023): 39-year-old to get vengeance for Rey Mysterio and more

Here is your first look at the updated Survivor Series WarGames 2023 match card after the November 17 episode of SmackDown. Rey Mysterio’s injury will finally be avenged by a 39-year-old star at the upcoming premium live event.

The star in question is none other than Carlito. The Latino World Order member arrived to attack Santos Escobar and Joaquin Wilde tonight on SmackDown but could not get his hands on him.

WWE announced that Escobar and Carlito would meet in a singles competition as part of the updated Survivor Series WarGames 2023 match card. For those unaware, Escobar took out Rey Mysterio with a brutal attack last week on the blue brand.

The fifth match for Survivor Series 2023 will see Team Belair (Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, and Becky Lynch) take on Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, IYO SKY, Kairi Sane, and Asuka) in a Women’s WarGames Match.

The match was booked after Becky Lynch joined the babyfaces in the closing moments of SmackDown to take out Damage CTRL. It is worth mentioning that Asuka had officially joined the heel faction earlier during the show.

Below is the updated Survivor Series WarGames 2023 match card as of Friday, November 17:

Gunther (c) vs. The Miz – Singles match for the WWE Intercontinental Championship

Rhea Ripley (c) vs. Zoey Stark – Singles match for the Women’s World Championship

Cody Rhodes, Jey Uso, Sami Zayn & Seth Rollins vs. The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio & JD McDonagh) - Men's WarGames Match

Bianca Belair, Charlotte Flair, Shotzi, & Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Asuka, IYO SKY, & Kairi Sane) – Women’s WarGames Match

Carlito vs. Santos Escobar – Singles match

Did WWE tease a new member of Team Cody at Survivor Series WarGames 2023?

Cody Rhodes will captain Sami Zayn, Seth Rollins, and Jey Uso against The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Finn Balor, Dominik Mysterio, and JD McDonagh) in the Men’s WarGames Match at the Survivor Series 2023 Premium Live Event. Randy Orton and Drew McIntyre are expected to join the babyface and heel team, respectively, on RAW next Monday.

With that being said, WWE apparently teased a new member for Team Cody on SmackDown this week. The American Nightmare unexpectedly showed up on the blue brand to help LA Knight fend off The Bloodline's duo of Jimmy Uso and Solo Sikoa.

Expand Tweet

It is possible that Knight could be the fifth member of Team Cody instead of Randy Orton, leading to a feud between the two after the upcoming premium live event. Survivor Series WarGames 2023 goes down on Saturday, November 25, at the Allstate Arena in Chicago.

Are you excited about the WWE Survivor Series WarGames 2023? Sound off in the comments section below!

BREAKING: The Undertaker comments on the dream match with Sting right here.