Updated WWE Survivor Series match card and predictions

WWE Survivor Series is less than 24 hours away from taking place in Boston, and the excitement levels are already through the roof. This year’s edition of one of the “big four” PLEs sees the inclusion of two WarGames matches, a concept Triple H brought from NXT after he became WWE’s head booker.

WWE Survivor Series, so far, features five matches. The Stamford-based promotion might announce new matches via their social media platforms in the buildup to the big event. However, the official card for the show has already been updated, as we now have Becky Lynch in the Women’s WarGames match.

The Man made her triumphant return to the company on the go-home edition of SmackDown for WWE Survivor Series. The former Raw Women’s Champion joined Bianca Belair, Asuka, Alexa Bliss, and Mia Yim to take out Team Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, IYO SKY, Nikki Cross) and Rhea Ripley.

Becky Lynch’s inclusion in Team Bianca makes sense from a storyline perspective because Damage CTRL was born right in front of The Man’s eyes following her spectacular match against The E.S.T at the Summer Slam 2022 PLE.

Below is the updated match card for Survivor Series 2022 as of Friday, November 25, post-SmackDown.

The Bloodline (Roman Reigns, The Usos, Solo Sikoa, and Sami Zayn) vs. The Brawling Brutes (Sheamus, Ridge Holland, and Butch), Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens – Men’s WarGames Match

· Bianca Belair, Alexa Bliss, Asuka, Mia Yim, and Becky Lynch vs. Damage CTRL (Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY), Nikki Cross, and Rhea Ripley – Women’s WarGames Match

· Ronda Rousey (c) vs. Shotzi – Singles Match for the SmackDown Women’s Championship

· Seth Rollins (c) vs. Austin Theory vs. Bobby Lashley – Triple Threat Match for the United States Championship

· AJ Styles (with The O.C. (Luke Gallows, Karl Anderson, and Michin) vs. Finn Bálor (with The Judgment Day (Damian Priest, Dominik Mysterio, and Rhea Ripley)

WWE Survivor Series predictions for November 26, 2022

Tensions seem to be on the rise for The Bloodline ahead of their high-stakes WarGames match against The Brawling Brutes, Drew McIntyre, and Kevin Owens. Jey Uso overheard Sami Zayn’s little chat with KO this week. The Prized Fighter wants the Honorary Uce to strike first. Will The Bloodline once again prevail, or will Zayn finally give in?

Prediction: Team Brawling Brutes

Damage CTRL failed to get a substantial win over Bianca Belair and her WarGames teammates. And with Becky Lynch finally back, things seem to have gotten a lot worse for Bayley and her heels. Despite the apparent shock, The Role Model might just very well prove her doubters wrong at WarGames.

Prediction: Team Damage CTRL

Ronda Rousey and Shayna Baszler are the new indomitable duo on the blue brand. The Baddest Woman on the Planet and The Queen of Spades destroyed Raquel Rodriquez on SmackDown this week. Ronda is looking forward to making Shotzi Blackheart a victim of the same fate at WWE Survivor Series.

Prediction: Ronda Rousey retains her title via submission

Austin Theory may have failed to cash in on Seth Rollins for the United States Championship, but that doesn’t mean he’s getting another shot at the title. A new and ruthless Theory will take on Rollins and Bobby Lashley for the title at the PLE. Will he become a two-time United States Champion?

Prediction: Austin Theory

Judgment Day has been a pain in AJ Styles’ neck for weeks now. The Phenomenal One wanted Finn Balor to see errors in his ways, but the former leader of The Bullet Club is hell-bent on stomping on everyone who’d dare get in JD’s way.

Prediction: AJ Styles

WWE Survivor Series takes place at the TD Garden in Boston, Massachusetts, on Saturday, November 26th.

