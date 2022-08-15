Upset victory, new stable attacks - 5 possible finishes for Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop on WWE RAW

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament is set to continue on WWE RAW. The tournament was first announced by WWE Official Adam Pearce on SmackDown a week and a half ago.

Since the tournament was announced, the brackets have been revealed and two first-round matches have already taken place. On last week's edition of WWE RAW, Dakota Kai and IYO SKY defeated former rivals Dana Brooke and Tamina. Then on the most recent episode of Friday Night SmackDown, Raquel Rodriguez and Aliyah defeated Shotzi and Xia Li.

Former RAW Women's Champions Alexa Bliss and Asuka will take on the Scottish duo of Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop on RAW this week. What will happen when Alexa Bliss and Asuka take on the more experienced duo Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop? Will there be an upset victory? Could another team already in the tournament attempt to rough both teams up?

Below are 5 possible finishes for Alexa Bliss & Asuka vs. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop on WWE RAW.

#5. A team may lose by countout on WWE RAW

Alexa Bliss and Asuka vs. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. is a very intriguing bout. While both duos have some experience as a tag team, neither is particularly established as a dominant duo. At least not yet.

Due to both teams having limited experience, the bout could be chaotic. Neither team likely has the built-in synergy that other more established teams may bring to the table. Due to this, there's a chance that the match will go off the rails.

Alexa Bliss and Asuka have recently proven how scrappy they are, with a few brawls outside the ring with the likes of Bayley, Dakota Kai, and IYO SKY. Additionally, Nikki A.S.H. has a wild side that she rarely allows to be shown these days. If the inner brawler awakens in any of those superstars, a fight to the floor, up the ramp, or even in the crowd is possible. There's a chance that one or even both teams will end up being counted out on WWE RAW.

#4. IYO SKY and Dakota Kai may take out both teams to earn a bye

At WWE SummerSlam, Bayley made her epic return after an injury that kept her away from television for over a year. The former SmackDown Women's Champion wasn't alone, however.

Bayley was joined by both Dakota Kai and IYO SKY. Dakota was released earlier this year and IYO SKY has been a regular on NXT. But there had been speculation that she would return to Japan and not re-sign with the promotion. The surprise of all three talented superstars shook up the women's division.

Kai and SKY are a team in the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. On last week's episode of WWE RAW, the two moved into the semi-finals. There's a chance that the pair will want a bye in the next round so they remain fresh for the finals. Hence, Bayley and her stablemates may attack all four superstars to make sure nobody wins the match. If this does happen, Kai and SKY will have a major advantage into the finals of the tournament.

#3. Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop may have communication issues on WWE RAW

The pairing of Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop is an interesting one. The duo first united alongside Becky Lynch earlier in the year. While they never properly formed a stable, there was a sense of unity between the three. Eventually, Doudrop would confront Nikki, insisting that A.S.H. take things more seriously.

Their official team was born, but they've had a rough time together. The pair never won their matches. Sometimes it comes down to simply being outmatched by their opponents, but at other points there is clearly a miscommunication between the two talented Scottish superstars.

If Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. can't get on the same page on WWE RAW, the Scottish duo will find themselves quickly eliminated from the WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament. Any miscommunication may result in a loss.

#2. Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. may get the upset win

It isn't usually the case that a more experienced tag team are the underdogs going into a match. Unfortunately for Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop, that's the situation the talented superstars find themselves in.

The two talented Scottish wrestlers have known each other for quite some time. Both stars came together on the British and European independent wrestling scene. They've been friends, enemies, rivals, and partners.

Despite their history and limited experience together, their aforementioned win-loss record isn't in their favor. They've even lost to Asuka and Alexa Bliss in tag team action in the past. Still, Nikki is a former RAW Women's Champion and she's held the tag titles with two different partners. There's a chance that the Scottish superstars may get an upset win.

#1. Alexa Bliss and Asuka may win to advance in the tournament on WWE RAW

Alexa and Asuka are the favorites heading into WWE RAW. As talented as Nikki A.S.H. and Doudrop are, Asuka and Alexa Bliss have been on a hot streak since teaming up. They're also both extremely successful singles stars.

Their success individually is almost unrivaled. Alexa Bliss has held the RAW and SmackDown Women's Championships. She's also a two-time Women's Tag Team Champion and even a former WWE 24/7 Champion.

Meanwhile, Asuka is a former RAW, SmackDown, and NXT Women's Champion. The Empress of Tomorrow has also had success in the tag team ranks, having won the titles on two occasions with two separate partners.

Doudrop and Nikki A.S.H. are likely to be overwhelmed by the duo of Asuka and Bliss. There's a very good chance that The Goddess and The Empress of Tomorrow will defeat the Scottish superstars in the center of the ring with no dispute over their victory.

The WWE Women's Tag Team Championship Tournament will continue on WWE RAW. Will the more experienced Scottish duo move on? Will the pair of former RAW Women's Champions progress to the next round? For now, fans will have to tune in to WWE RAW to find out.

