Veteran thinks WWE babyface is the top contender to end John Cena's possible 17th world title reign (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes only one person stands out as the leading candidate to dethrone John Cena if the WWE veteran wins a 17th world title.

Cena captured his 16th world title at the 2017 Royal Rumble when he defeated AJ Styles for the WWE Championship. The 45-year-old will become the outright record holder if he wins one more world title. He currently shares the record with fellow 16-time world champion Ric Flair.

Russo, WWE’s former head writer, spoke on Sportskeeda Wrestling’s “Writing With Russo” show about what would happen if Cena surpassed Flair’s tally. Discussing the list of people who could potentially conquer the legendary superstar, he claimed Cody Rhodes would be the top contender.

“I guess [Rhodes would dethrone Cena], when you look at the hand you have, yeah,” Russo said. “What else is there, bro? They’ve been there with Drew [McIntyre], they’ve been there with [Bobby] Lashley. I don’t know what else there is.” [2:09-2:28]

In the video above, Russo also highlights several concerns about WWE’s lack of realistic contenders to win Roman Reigns’ Undisputed Universal Championship.

Cody Rhodes and John Cena’s current WWE status

Realistically, Cody Rhodes is unlikely to cross paths with John Cena in WWE any time soon. The American Nightmare recently underwent surgery after tearing his right pectoral tendon before his Hell in a Cell match against Seth Rollins. He is expected to be out of action for nine months.

Cena, meanwhile, initially looked on course to return to the ring against Theory at SummerSlam on July 30. However, the match could reportedly take place at WrestleMania 39 next year instead.

Rhodes’ only previous singles matches against the WWE icon took place on RAW between 2009 and 2013, and Cena won all three contests.

