Veteran reveals why former US Champion is not leaving WWE despite not being pushed

Cesaro is not only one of the strongest men in WWE today but probably the best pound-for-pound athlete in the company. Despite being loyal to the company throughout the years and being extremely popular with the fans, the company has never seen a top star in him and he has been relegated to the tag-team division or lower mid-card throughout his career.

Many fans have wondered as to why Cesaro has not yet quit WWE and pursued a career in some other company where he might get a bigger push. Former World Champion Mark Henry talked about the same on the Busted Open Radio podcast.

Maybe that’s not what he wants, maybe the bigger picture is him, you know after his career is done, there’s a lot of people that they sacrifice their in ring careers for what’s going to happen after so they have another 30 year career after it’s all said and done with. So, you gotta think about that. Well, Cesaro is definitely one of those guys that after his wrestling career he’s gonna step right into a role. Whether that’s a producer role, [or] agent. [Maybe] Somebody in talent relations, somebody in international marketing. He’s a smart guy. Very smart guy.

(H/T: SEscoops)

Cesaro is currently part of a stable along with Shinsuke Nakamura and Sami Zayn. It will be interesting to see if Cesaro will get his long-deserved singles Championship win anytime soon or not.

