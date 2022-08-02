Create
Notifications

Video: How was Becky Lynch injured at WWE SummerSlam?

Becky Lynch was injured during her match at SummerSlam
Becky Lynch was injured during her match at SummerSlam
reaction-emoji
Anirban Banerjee
Anirban Banerjee
OFFICIAL
Modified Aug 02, 2022 09:33 AM IST

Becky Lynch was seemingly injured after taking a slam badly during her match against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.

During WWE RAW, Becky Lynch announced that she had suffered an injury during her match for the women's title. This came after multiple reports discussing the same. Lynch's confirmation came alongside a babyface turn as well, having previously shown a face-side after her match at the premium live event.

At WWE SummerSlam, Belair successfully defended the RAW Women's Title against Lynch. Following the match, Lynch hugged Belair, showing respect for the champion. She also stood shoulder to shoulder with her when Bayley, along with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, confronted her.

But she had suffered an injury long before that. In a video that's now emerged, fans have potentially noted the exact moment that Lynch suffered her injury. While taking the Glam Slam from Belair, Lynch's left hand remained hooked when it was supposed to be let go.

For those wondering when/if Becky got injured, look at this video and how she landed on the Glam Slam : #WWERaw #BeckyLynch https://t.co/J2vH56Xwnc

Usually, a wrestler would cushion their fall by landing on both their forearms. Instead, thanks to her arm being hooked, Lynch twisted awkwardly while falling and took the full brunt of the slam on her right shoulder. She was seen in immediate discomfort and would cradle that arm. However, she still finished the bout.

After the match was over, she was pictured walking out with medical staff while holding the arm stiff so as not to hurt it further.

Looks like @BeckyLynchWWE might have injured her right shoulder early in the match. hope she's okay. @StephanieHypes #SummerSlam https://t.co/xJKAI5FI7x

Becky Lynch might be out for months

After confirming her injury on RAW, Lynch was attacked by Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai.

Following the attack, WWE confirmed that Lynch was expected to be out for "several months". They also informed fans that the assault had only further "exacerbated" her injury.

Also Read Story Continues below
After suffering a separated shoulder at #SummerSlam, @BeckyLynchWWE’s injury was further exacerbated after an attack from @itsBayleyWWE, @ImKingKota, and IYO SKY earlier tonight on #WWERaw. As a result, @BeckyLynchWWE is expected to be out for several months. https://t.co/eaWeubYqso

When she returns, fans will finally get to see the babyface side of Lynch that they have been clamoring for.

Do you wish to see Becky Lynch return at the 2023 Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below!

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

Edited by Genci Papraniku
reaction-emoji

Comments

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...