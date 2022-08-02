Video: How was Becky Lynch injured at WWE SummerSlam?

Becky Lynch was seemingly injured after taking a slam badly during her match against Bianca Belair at WWE SummerSlam.

During WWE RAW, Becky Lynch announced that she had suffered an injury during her match for the women's title. This came after multiple reports discussing the same. Lynch's confirmation came alongside a babyface turn as well, having previously shown a face-side after her match at the premium live event.

At WWE SummerSlam, Belair successfully defended the RAW Women's Title against Lynch. Following the match, Lynch hugged Belair, showing respect for the champion. She also stood shoulder to shoulder with her when Bayley, along with Iyo Sky and Dakota Kai, confronted her.

But she had suffered an injury long before that. In a video that's now emerged, fans have potentially noted the exact moment that Lynch suffered her injury. While taking the Glam Slam from Belair, Lynch's left hand remained hooked when it was supposed to be let go.

Usually, a wrestler would cushion their fall by landing on both their forearms. Instead, thanks to her arm being hooked, Lynch twisted awkwardly while falling and took the full brunt of the slam on her right shoulder. She was seen in immediate discomfort and would cradle that arm. However, she still finished the bout.

After the match was over, she was pictured walking out with medical staff while holding the arm stiff so as not to hurt it further.

Becky Lynch might be out for months

After confirming her injury on RAW, Lynch was attacked by Bayley, Iyo Sky, and Dakota Kai.

Following the attack, WWE confirmed that Lynch was expected to be out for "several months". They also informed fans that the assault had only further "exacerbated" her injury.

When she returns, fans will finally get to see the babyface side of Lynch that they have been clamoring for.

Do you wish to see Becky Lynch return at the 2023 Royal Rumble? Let us know in the comments section below!

Check out a former WWE star saying SmackDown could be sold as a sleeping pill

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far