Vince McMahon and 2 WWE icons we’d love to see reunite with John Cena one last time

We are just a few appearances away from the conclusion of John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour. The Cenation Leader has turned babyface over the SummerSlam weekend and is getting the same love and reactions that he has been gaining for over a decade.In his final run, The Franchise Player has already faced many of his iconic rivals, including Randy Orton and CM Punk, and it seems that he will face Brock Lesnar very soon.In this article, we will discuss icons we’d love to see Cena reuniting with one last time, as he bids farewell to his in-ring career.#3. The former WWE Chairman - Vince McMahonEliteRockerz 𝕏 @EliteClubS0BLINKBully Ray claims fans would “love” to see Vince McMahon appear at John Cena’s final match in December to share a farewell moment with him. (via Busted Open Radio)It's been quite a while since Vince McMahon has made a television appearance in the Stamford-based promotion. The former WWE Chairman, along with the company, has been named in the Janel Grant lawsuit, which seems to be the primary reason behind his sudden disappearance.However, Vince has made significant contributions to the sports entertainment industry and has a strong relationship with the 17-time WWE World Champion. It was under his creative reign that Cena emerged at the top of the food chain and became the megastar he is today.So, if the former boss appears in WWE and joins Cena in his farewell tour, it could be a lovely reunion to witness. Also, Bully Ray, via Busted Open Radio, claims that fans will also love to see McMahon being part of Cena's final match in December to share a farewell moment.#2. Kurt AngleFADE @FadeAwayMediaLINKKurt Angle wanted John Cena to be his retirement match instead of Baron Corbin 💔 (Not Sam Wrestling)The Cenation Leader made his impressive debut against Kurt Angle in WWE. Cena arrived on SmackDown on June 27, 2002, and confronted Angle in response to an open challenge. Just an unknown rookie then, Cena declared he had what it took, ruthless aggression, and proved that he was worthy to be part of such a big promotion.Kurt Angle has already had his retirement bout in WWE, and he hung up his boots at WrestleMania 35 after losing to Baron Corbin. If the Olympic Gold medalist joins Cena's retirement tour, it will evoke a nostalgic feeling among fans.Additionally, if Angle was such a crucial part of Cena's career kicking off, he must be there when he is about to end things, too.#1. EdgeAdam Copeland, FKA Edge, is currently part of All Elite Wrestling. Cena and Edge had one of the most legendary rivalries in WWE history, delivering several banger matches through the years. Though the chances are unlikely but if the AEW star's contract expires around October, as speculations seem to suggest, and he decides not to renew his contract with Tony Khan's promotion, then Edge can make another comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment.With this, The Rated-R Superstar can be part of John Cena's retirement run and can share the screen with The Last Real Champion one last time.