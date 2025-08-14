  • home icon
  • WWE
  • Vince McMahon and 2 WWE icons we’d love to see reunite with John Cena one last time

Vince McMahon and 2 WWE icons we’d love to see reunite with John Cena one last time

By Love Verma
Published Aug 14, 2025 02:47 GMT
Vince McMahon &amp; John Cena. [Image credits: WWE.com]
Vince McMahon & John Cena [Image credits: WWE.com]

We are just a few appearances away from the conclusion of John Cena's WWE Retirement Tour. The Cenation Leader has turned babyface over the SummerSlam weekend and is getting the same love and reactions that he has been gaining for over a decade.

Ad

In his final run, The Franchise Player has already faced many of his iconic rivals, including Randy Orton and CM Punk, and it seems that he will face Brock Lesnar very soon.

In this article, we will discuss icons we’d love to see Cena reuniting with one last time, as he bids farewell to his in-ring career.

These wrestlers angered WWE management! Check what happened next

#3. The former WWE Chairman - Vince McMahon

Ad
also-read-trending Trending

It's been quite a while since Vince McMahon has made a television appearance in the Stamford-based promotion. The former WWE Chairman, along with the company, has been named in the Janel Grant lawsuit, which seems to be the primary reason behind his sudden disappearance.

However, Vince has made significant contributions to the sports entertainment industry and has a strong relationship with the 17-time WWE World Champion. It was under his creative reign that Cena emerged at the top of the food chain and became the megastar he is today.

Ad

So, if the former boss appears in WWE and joins Cena in his farewell tour, it could be a lovely reunion to witness. Also, Bully Ray, via Busted Open Radio, claims that fans will also love to see McMahon being part of Cena's final match in December to share a farewell moment.

#2. Kurt Angle

Ad

The Cenation Leader made his impressive debut against Kurt Angle in WWE. Cena arrived on SmackDown on June 27, 2002, and confronted Angle in response to an open challenge. Just an unknown rookie then, Cena declared he had what it took, ruthless aggression, and proved that he was worthy to be part of such a big promotion.

Kurt Angle has already had his retirement bout in WWE, and he hung up his boots at WrestleMania 35 after losing to Baron Corbin. If the Olympic Gold medalist joins Cena's retirement tour, it will evoke a nostalgic feeling among fans.

Ad

Additionally, if Angle was such a crucial part of Cena's career kicking off, he must be there when he is about to end things, too.

#1. Edge

Ad

Adam Copeland, FKA Edge, is currently part of All Elite Wrestling. Cena and Edge had one of the most legendary rivalries in WWE history, delivering several banger matches through the years. Though the chances are unlikely but if the AEW star's contract expires around October, as speculations seem to suggest, and he decides not to renew his contract with Tony Khan's promotion, then Edge can make another comeback to World Wrestling Entertainment.

With this, The Rated-R Superstar can be part of John Cena's retirement run and can share the screen with The Last Real Champion one last time.

About the author
Love Verma

Love Verma

Love Verma is a WWE features writer at Sportskeeda Wrestling with a Bachelor’s degree in Arts and Legislative Law. His experience in legal drafting helps him cross-check reports with reputed media to ensure their accuracy. Despite being an avid WWE fan, Verma manages to maintain objectivity in his work, ensuring unbiased writing that resonates with both the casual reader and die-hard fan.

Love became a pro wrestling fan after watching Royal Rumble 2014, and became a Brock Lesnar Guy following the 2015 edition of Royal Rumble. He admires the sheer power and dominance The Beast Incarnate displayed in his Triple-Threat Match against John Cena and Seth Rollins. However, one of his favorite matches is Seth Rollins vs. Randy Orton at WrestleMania 31, where Orton delivered one of the greatest RKOs ever.

Outside of wrestling, he enjoys painting, sketching, and immersing himself in the world of PC and PlayStation gaming, showcasing his creativity and love for entertainment.

Know More

Quick Links

Edited by Harish Raj S
sk promotional banner
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications