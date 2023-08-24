Vince McMahon to fire WWE stars as Endeavor takeover nears completion? Exploring potential future

One of the biggest pieces of news in wrestling this year was Vince McMahon's successful sale of WWE to Endeavor. It has recently been reported that the takeover of the is approaching soon, and certain WWE stars might not be retained by the company.

A recent report from PWInsider detailed that as the deal comes to a close soon, some of the performers are worried about their positions. Reportedly, employees will most likely be cut if they're not working as a talent or in the production studios. With this in mind, WWE Superstars should not be worried about their position in the company.

"There is a sense of doom and gloom among some WWE employees already, as the feeling is that if you aren’t in the production studios or directly involved with WWE Talent, you could find yourself on the redundency list and potentially let go."

The report also stated that those still working in the Stamford-based promotion are already looking for their next jobs.

Vince McMahon initially stepped down as CEO and Chairman in June last year. He was replaced by Stephanie McMahon instead. Vince announced his retirement the following month, and his daughter's position in the company became permanent. The shuffle also saw Triple H being promoted to the head of creative.

He returned earlier this year, and Stephanie subsequently retired. It was later announced that the wrestling company was sold for $9.3 billion to Endeavor.

What other significant change will reportedly be in effect for the Stamford-based promotion?

The wrestling company's promotion also saw significant changes under Triple H

Leadership roles changed after Vince McMahon initially retired from the Stamford-based promotion in July last year. Triple H cannot be sure about retaining his current position as things stand.

A previous report suggests that The Game would be removed from the Board of Directors after the merger. However, he could remain WWE's head of creative to solely focus on the product.

When will the merger be finalized?

Endeavor's Second Quarter 2023 Earnings report revealed a timeline for the wrestling company and Endeavor to launch TKO Group Holdings. It indicated that this could happen within mid to late September.

Expand Tweet

It would be interesting to see how this significant change could affect the backstage events in the wrestling promotion and its actual product.

Could this current star become Randy Orton's manager soon?