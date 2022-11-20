Vince McMahon makes controversial public statement, iconic stable debuts - This week in WWE history (November 14-November 20)

WWE Survivor Series WarGames is only about a week away and fans are eagerly awaiting the event. The past week of programming from World Wrestling Entertainment has primarily been focused on building up to the epic show.

#5. WWE held a tribute show to Eddie Guerrero on November 14th, 2005

November 14th, 2005 was a sad day in professional wrestling. The day prior, it was announced that the legendary Eddie Guerrero had passed away. The legendary star was found in his hotel room. The very next day, WWE chose to honor Eddie with a special episode of Monday Night RAW.

"Hurt" by Johnny Cash was the theme for the night as the former WWE Champion was honored by wrestlers, personalities, and fans with a ten-bell salute. RAW also featured interviews throughout the night with wrestlers giving their memories of the late-great Guerrero.

The show also featured several matches, although most weren't particularly standout due to the circumstances and the nature of the show. One notable match featured Shawn Michaels battling one of Eddie's closest friends, Rey Mysterio. The bout was likely the standout match from the show, but above all, the event was about paying respect to the legend.

#4. The Undertaker was buried alive at Survivor Series on November 16th, 2003

WWE Survivor Series took place on November 16th, 2003. The event was held at the American Airlines Center in Dallas, Texas and featured stars from both RAW and SmackDown coming together for a major event. The last match on the card was Goldberg vs. Triple H for the World Heavyweight Championship, but it arguably wasn't the best-remembered bout of the occasion.

The match most likely to be remembered is The Undertaker going one-on-one with Vince McMahon in a Buried Alive Match. Their rivalry started with McMahon helping Brock retain his title against The Deadman and it culminated at Survivor Series.

The Undertaker dominated the match and bloodied McMahon up, but Kane eventually interfered and knocked The Deadman into the grave. Vince used a front loader to dump dirt over The Phenom to win the match. The Undertaker disappeared after his loss but returned at WrestleMania with Paul Bearer by his side.

#3. The Rock made his debut at Survivor Series on November 17th, 1996

Another WWE Survivor Series event is featured in this article, this time from November 17th, 1996. The show took place at the iconic Madison Square Garden venue in New York, New York. The event was headlined by Sycho Sid vs. Shawn Michaels for the WWF Championship.

While there were a handful of memorable matches and moments on the show, the part fans look back on most often was the third bout on the card. Crush, Goldust, Hunter Hearst Helmsley, and Jerry Lawler teamed up to take on The Stalker, Marc Mero, Jake Roberts, and the debuting Rocky Maivia.

Long before he became "The Rock," Maivia was a smiling babyface, rocking an amusing haircut in goofy entrance attire. Still, Jim Ross emphasized what a blue chipper Rocky was, and he later went on to become The Most Electrifying Man In Sports Entertainment.

#2. Vince McMahon infamously said "Bret screwed Bret" during RAW on November 17th, 1997

RAW took place on November 17th, 1997. The event dealt with the fallout from the Survivor Series event where Shawn Michaels defeated Bret Hart for the WWE Championship in controversial fashion. Vince McMahon publicly and legitimately screwed Bret out of the title on a live pay-per-view.

Jim Ross interviewed Vince about the incident, with Bret now going to World Championship Wrestling. While many painted McMahon as the villain, he insisted that he did not screw The Hitman. Instead, the legendary promoter uttered the infamous words, "Bret screwed Bret."

Vince McMahon believes that Bret refusing to do the "time honored tradition", which is code for losing on your way out of the company, was disrespectful to the company, wrestlers, and fans. Regardless of whose side you're on, Vince's comments were controversial and are often debated to this very day.

#1. The Shield made their debut during Survivor Series on November 18th, 2012

One of the greatest factions of all time made their WWE debut on November 18th, 2012. WWE Survivor Series 2012 took place at the Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, Indiana. The main event of the show featured CM Punk defending the WWE Championship against John Cena and Ryback in a Triple Threat Match.

Ryback was seemingly ready to win the title only for three men to show up out of nowhere and interfere. The three attacked Ryback and powerbombed him through the announcers' table, allowing CM Punk to pin John Cena.

The three men were the debuting Seth Rollins, Roman Reigns, and Dean Ambrose. Collectively known as The Shield, the trio were one of the most dominant factions in wrestling history. All three went on to become top tier world champions, but their start was at WWE Survivor Series.

