Vince McMahon News and Rumor Roundup: WWE locker room reaction to retirement announcement, big Triple H return, why was Brock Lesnar angry?

In a shocking announcement made last week, WWE founder Vince McMahon confirmed his retirement. One of the most influential figures in pro-wrestling history hanging his boots led to multiple interesting developments over the weekend -- some confirmed and some rumored.

A lot has unfolded in the last few hours between backstage reactions, new appointments, and old revelations. Here, we look at the biggest news and rumors that have ruled the headlines following Vince McMahon's retirement.

#1 Backstage reaction to Vince McMahon's retirement

Stephanie McMahon opened SmackDown on Friday night

After news of Vince McMahon's retirement was made public, several reports revealed details of the backstage reaction to the announcement. The locker room appears to have had a "pretty positive" response to the recent turn of events.

Many talents are now notably excited to see a potential change in the creative direction. Younger WWE Superstars reportedly felt that the new energy within the company's creative direction might help them connect better with the audience.

That said, the locker room was undoubtedly surprised as they believed that Vince McMahon would continue to be a part of the company in different capacities for some time to come.

#2 Triple H gets the much-awaited role in WWE

Speaking of changes, WWE confirmed earlier today that Triple H will "assume all responsibilities related to WWE’s creative, in addition to his regular duties". The Game is widely credited for building NXT from the ground up and scripting its glory days as the Black and Gold brand. However, he was not as involved with NXT 2.0, especially after the health scare that led to his in-ring retirement earlier this year.

He is now returning as the company's Head of Creative as many had hoped. The King of Kings was also named the EVP of Talent Relations after Vince McMahon's retirement.

Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan were confirmed as co-CEOs in the same press release.

#3 Brock Lesnar left before WWE SmackDown

Brock Lesnar had a clear message for Theory ahead of SummerSlam 2022

Vince McMahon announced his retirement just a few hours before last week's episode of SmackDown. It was then reported that Brock Lesnar had angrily left before the show went on the air. Reports claimed that the Beast Incarnate was quoted saying, "If he goes, I go." The advertisements for his appearance on the show were also removed from the company's official website.

Brock Lesnar did appear on SmackDown despite previous reports of his unceremonious exit from the building. He appeared in the show's final moments when Theory was attacking Madcap Moss.

The Conqueror made his way to the ring and wasted no time in launching a brutal attack on Mr. Money in the Bank. He used the latter's briefcase to double down on the assault following a devastating F5. Lesnar did not utter a single word, but made a strong statement.

#4 Vince McMahon's bizarre declaration after Shane McMahon's Royal Rumble debacle

Shane McMahon made a big return at Royal Rumble earlier this year. However, the excitement quickly took a bad turn backstage after his numbers were mixed up with Randy Orton.

The confusion led to a few awkward moments on and off-screen. The entire incident rubbed Vince McMahon in a wrong way, especially because it impacted Brock Lesnar's big entry at #30.

The Beast Incarnate had lost his title earlier in the night and was returning to possible win another shot at Roman Reigns. Although Lesnar won the Royal Rumble, Vince McMahon was unhappy with the Shane O'Mac after the debacle.

He reportedly said that his son "would never get another pop in this company as long as I'm around." As per Fightful Select, a backstage source revealed the details of Vince McMahon's bold declaration "in the heat of the moment." They also stated that the former CEO was unhappy with Brock Lesnar's satisfaction being compromised in the Royal Rumble match.

#5 Update on WWE's immediate future after Vince McMahon's departure

What's next for WWE television?

There has been speculation about the company's immediate future after Vince McMahon's exit. However, it appears that WWE might not undergo any major changes just yet.

According to Dave Meltzer of the Wrestling Observer, the decision was taken internally to send a message to the shareholders about the company being fine and stable in light of recent events.

The company wants everyone to believe in a smooth transition into the post-Vince era. With Stephanie McMahon, Nick Khan, and Triple H taking up major roles, WWE management wants to show that the promotion is in good hands.

Find out which top AEW star dubbed Paige a bad b**** right here.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far