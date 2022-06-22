Vince McMahon News and Rumors Roundup – WWE Board of Directors under multiple new investigations; potential reason behind John Cena announcement on RAW

Vince McMahon found himself surrounded by controversy after reports of a $ 3 million deal with a former employee were made public. As a result, he stepped back from his role as WWE Chairman and CEO, with his daughter Stephanie McMahon taking up the position in his absence.

Over the last few hours, new reports have emerged, including ones about recent investigations that are not limited to Mr. McMahon. Here, we look at some of the biggest news and rumors involving Vince McMahon that you might have missed in the last twenty-four hours.

#3 WWE is currently under investigation by five law firms

Previous reports claimed that there were internal investigations against Vince McMahon after they allegedly paid $3 million to a former employee to cover up an affair. The latest reports claim that the WWE Board of Directors are also under investigation by four other law firms.

First, Schall Law Firm, a 'national shareholder rights litigation firm,' confirmed that they were looking into the company. Soon after, Scott+Scott Attorneys at Law LLP, Rosen Law Firm, Bragar Eagel & Squire, and Labaton Sucharow LLP confirmed via a recent press release that they have also opened investigations.

Scott+Scott Attorneys announced that they are inspecting the Board of Directors and senior management's failure to manage the company in an "acceptable" manner.

#2 Former WWE writer reacts to Vince McMahon's surprise appearance on RAW

Although Vine McMahon's appearance on last week's SmackDown was confirmed in advance, his on-screen return on RAW was kept as a surprise. In his brief segment, Vince McMahon announced John Cena's highly-advertised return to the red brand next week.

Vince Russo questioned if Vince McMahon hoped to capitalize on John Cena's popularity in such times. He discussed the plausible intentions behind the decision on Sportskeeda Wrestling's Legion of RAW and said:

"Bro, I've got to say this, and I know we have to be careful, and I'm going to be very careful. I'm not going to piss anybody off; I'm going to be very, very careful," clarified Vince Russo. "But I understood that we could only talk about the facts. This is all I'm asking, seriously. Bro like, is he trying to get the John Cena rub? Like, that was the only thing I took away from this. Is he actually trying to get a rub-off of John Cena? [laughs]. That was the only thing I took away from it, bro!"

During his appearance on SmackDown, Vince McMahon repeated the WWE slogan "Then, now, forever" and then ended his promo by saying "...but most importantly, together." While there were more cheers than boos for him during both the shows, WWE fans on Twitter had a mixed response to his on-screen appearances amidst the ongoing controversy.

#1 Dutch Mantell reveals the real-life relationship between Vince McMahon and John Laurinaitis

Vince McMahon and John Lauriniatis are reportedly very close in real life

WWE Executive John Laurinaitis is also involved in the alleged $3 million hush money controversy. Former WWE manager Dutch Mantell recently revealed the real-life relationship between McMahon and John Laurinaitis. He was quoted as saying:

"This was a joke about Laurinaitis. If Vince was walking down the hallway and John was following him and Vince made a sudden stop, we would have to call a nasal surgeon to get his nose out of Vince's butt because he would go so far up in there. And that's how he got there anyway because he was always there, always offering suggestions. He's not a dumb guy. He's kind of a smart guy, but he got in there, Vince liked him and he catered to Vince solely. So Vince, he just kept him around. Because he thinks more of John as a friend than an employee. This [the case] comes along, and now if there's some meat to be thrown, Mr. Laurinaitis will find himself out on the meeting."

Mantell also revealed that Laurinaitis had a reputation for allegedly sleeping with the WWE Divas.

As per the latest reports, John Laurinaitis is currently on administrative leave. In the meantime, Bruce Prichard has replaced him as the Head of Talent Relations.

