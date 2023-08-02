Vince McMahon to remove 33-year-old star from popular faction? Looking at potential clue

Vince McMahon is still WWE’s creative oversight. The 77-year-old wrestling promoter is reportedly involved with the decision making process at the highest of levels. It seems his involvement might lead to the ouster of a WWE star from a popular faction.

The person in question is none other than Giovanni Vinci. The 33-year-old star is missing from the official poster WWE dropped for their upcoming live event in India. The rest of the Imperium are on the graphic. That could mean the end for Vinci in the faction.

McMahon is apparently not a fan of Giovanni Vinci in Imperium. The former Fabian Aichner was booked to unite with Gunther and Ludwig Kaiser by Triple H himself. Vinci reunited with his partners at Clash at the Castle in September 2022.

WWE apparently teased Giovanni Vinci’s ouster from the group several weeks ago on RAW. The former NXT star took the pin for his team against Drew McIntyre and Matt Riddle. After the match, Gunther and Kaiser walked out on their tag team partner.

It is worth mentioning that Vinci was finding his footing in NXT before Triple H replaced Vince McMahon as WWE head booker in July 2022. The Game immediately made sure to reform Imperium like they were in NXT UK.

Vince McMahon personally convinced top star to make WWE return

Vince McMahon, just like every other human on this planet, has his biases. The boss has his favorites. Cody Rhodes is one of them. Vince went to Cody’s home to convince him to return to WWE following his departure from AEW.

Kevin Owens revealed on American Nightmare: Becoming Cody Rhodes documentary that Vince McMahon took a flight to Rhodes' home to talk about a WWE return. Apparently, the American Nightmare listened and agreed to his former employer’s words about a comeback.

The rest was history. Cody Rhodes will be seen in action against Brock Lesnar this Saturday at SummerSlam 2023 in Detroit. It remains to be seen who will win the match.

