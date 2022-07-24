4 possible implications for WWE following Vince McMahon's retirement

Vince McMahon made the stunning announcement yesterday on Twitter that he would be retiring from WWE. Fans believed that he would pass away long before giving up control of the company.

With Vince McMahon now officially retired and out of WWE, it now opens up many possibilities for the company that wouldn't be plausible with him there. This article takes a look at four implications following Vince McMahon's retirement.

4. WWE's creative team can now be creative

Vince McMahon relinquishes the pen

The first and arguably most important thing that could change is WWE creative. Fans' major complaint with WWE is their creative team and that is where Vince McMahon had the final say. Fans have grown tired of the constant rematches, illogical storylines, and the booking of champions to name just a few things.

Triple H was recently announced to be taking over as EVP of Talent Relations. Now that Mr. McMahon is no longer in control and WWE RAW is moving to TV-14 shortly, we will hopefully see fresh new ideas and stories. Many fans are excited about this announcement as The Game has a reputation for his NXT Black and Gold booking.

If the roster is allowed more creative freedom and is less heavily scripted, they can hopefully get more over with the crowd.

3. Vince McMahon's NXT v. Triple H's NXT

Will Triple H make changes to NXT 2.0

Fans speculate that NXT 2.0 will also be affected by Vince McMahon's retirement. NXT 2.0 is essentially Mr. McMahon's vision and he was more hands-on with it than the old NXT.

There have been good things to praise about NXT 2.0 and standout talents like Bron Breakker and Carmelo Hayes. However, many still reminisce about the Black and Gold era of NXT that had The Cerebral Assassin at the helm.

With Vince gone and Triple H back as Head of Talent Relations, we may see some old elements of the old NXT mixed into NXT 2.0.

2. Vince McMahon out, some familiar faces back in?

Is the door now open for some big returns?

With the numerous releases WWE has made over the past few years, some bridges were damaged or fully burned. Much of the residual heat fell on Mr. McMahon, even if it wasn't fully his fault.

Mr. McMahon has left and other backstage personnel are rumored to soon be gone as well. We may see a lot of returns in the future that may not have happened with Vince still in control. Many former Superstars have refused to work with WWE again unless major changes were made:

MariaKanellisBennett @MariaLKanellis No. Not until it is under new management/ownership. twitter.com/Lecarlos15/sta… No. Not until it is under new management/ownership. twitter.com/Lecarlos15/sta…

Some names that come to mind include Braun Strowman, Bray Wyatt, Dakota Kai, Tegan Nox, Johnny Gargano, and Candice LeRae.

1. Can we see another "Forbidden Door" opened?

Can the biggest Forbidden Door be opened now?

Mr. McMahon's retirement offers WWE the opportunity to work with other companies. We saw WWE work loosely with IMPACT Wrestling earlier this year when Mickie James entered the Women's Royal Rumble Match. Vinnie Mac is known to state that he doesn't pay any mind to other companies and doesn't see them as competition.

His retirement has boosted the odds of WWE working with other promotions. While it may not be probable, a WWE v. AEW "Forbidden Door" event would be a dream for fans.

In conclusion, there is no doubting Vince's legacy in wrestling and WWE. It was time for him to retire. In the eyes of many fans, he was doing more harm to WWE than good. With Stephanie McMahon and Nick Khan officially in charge of the company, it opens up opportunities that were not likely with Mr. McMahon at the helm.

Exclusive: Stone Cold Steve Austin named 2 stars he believes will go into the Hall of Fame here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far