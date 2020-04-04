Vince McMahon shares special message to WWE Universe ahead of WrestleMania 36

Mr McMahon has shared his thoughts ahead of the history-making event!

WrestleMania will take place over two nights for the first time ever.

Vince McMahon has expressed his thanks

There's no doubting this year's WrestleMania is very different from the previous 35. Vince McMahon has taken to Twitter to share a special message, expressing his gratitude to the WWE Universe ahead of the two-night extravaganza.

The CEO of WWE would post:

"The only WrestleMania too big for just one night. Thank you to each and every member of the WWE Universe who invites us into their homes for an unprecedented Showcase of the Immortals."

This year's WrestleMania takes place over two nights for the first time ever. The Show of Shows will emanate from an empty WWE Performance Center as well as other locations.

Drew McIntyre is set to challenge Brock Lesnar for the WWE Championship, while a late change sees Braun Strowman challenge Goldberg for the Universal Championship. Bray Wyatt and John Cena square off in a Firefly Fun House Match, and AJ Styles will take on The Undertaker in a Boneyard Match.

Other matches confirmed for the event are Becky Lynch vs Shayna Baszler, Sami Zayn vs Daniel Bryan, Kevin Owens vs Seth Rollins, and many others.

WrestleMania 36 is The Only WrestleMania Too Big For Just One Night. You can watch on April 4 AND April 5 from midnight on the WWE Network, which costs £9.99 a month and includes a library of WWE content on-demand or get a free 30-day trial.