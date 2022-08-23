Wrestling veteran sees "no value" in Dolph Ziggler as a major star in WWE (Exclusive)

Former WWE writer Vince Russo feels Dolph Ziggler has lost his star power after being subjected to years of bad booking by the company.

This week on RAW, Ziggler and Finn Balor squared off after the two got involved in a scuffle backstage. The two superstars put on a fast-paced match with the momentum swinging between the two former champions. However, Judgment Day member Rhea Ripley was at ringside and proved to be the difference maker as she interfered several times. Finally, Balor picked up the win with the Coup de Grace.

Vince Russo was the special guest on this week's episode of Legion of RAW. He mentioned that it was too late to resurrect Ziggler as a top star in WWE. He detailed that the Show Off had been a victim of bad booking for years.

"That ship has sailed. There's nothing you can do bro, nothing. I wouldn't waste two seconds of my time. That ship has long pulled out of port," Russo said. "I'm not even going to attempt what I would do because he would probably no longer be on the roster because of the way they booked him. There's no value to him. That's not Ziggler's fault. That's the way he's been booked." (From 18:15 - 18:44)

Russo mentioned Dolph Ziggler was a top star some years ago

During the same conversation, the former writer for WWE and WCW mentioned that Ziggler had managed to grab the brass ring and emerge as a top star during the Authority storyline several years ago.

"I remember bro when you had The Authority with Triple H and Stephanie and you had Ziggler right there. One week he was right there and the next week they totally, totally dropped the ball. He hasn't had any impact since then." (From 18:45 - 19:03)

He turned his attention to the Survivor Series match in 2014, where Ziggler was the sole survivor for his team against The Authority and the fans were in his corner.

Do you agree with Russo that WWE dropped the ball with Dolph Ziggler?

