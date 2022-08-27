Vince Russo reacts to 46-year-old star possibly returning to WWE to face Sasha Banks at WrestleMania 39 (Exclusive)

Vince Russo believes Trish Stratus can make her in-ring return at WWE WrestleMania 39. The WWE Hall of Famer appeared on the most recent RAW in Toronto and dropped a massive teaser regarding potentially coming out of retirement for another match.

WrestleMania 39, dubbed WrestleMania Hollywood, is expected to be the grandest edition in the event's illustrious history. The promotion will ideally stack the two-night match card with several bankable names, and very few from the women's division can match Trish Stratus' star power.

While speaking about Trish Stratus' future on the latest Writing with Russo, co-host Dr. Chris Featherstone suggested that Sasha Banks could be a credible opponent for the former women's champion.

Vince Russo agreed with the proposed matchup and also brought up Lita's recent comeback at Elimination Chamber 2022, as you can view below:

"Yeah, no, I can definitely see that [on WWE bringing Trish Stratus back]. I mean, they kind of did that with Lita. I could definitely see that," said Vince Russo. [3:43 - 3:48]

Sasha Banks vs. Trish Stratus has been in the making since WWE Royal Rumble 2018

Trish Stratus was one of the surprise entrants during the first-ever Women's Royal Rumble Match four years ago. It marked Stratus' first in-ring appearance since 2011, and she interestingly also had an intense face-off with Sasha Banks during the monumental contest.

The seven-time women's champion went on to have her final bout against Charlotte Flair at SummerSlam 2019, and she has since focused on other projects outside wrestling.

Sasha Banks, though, has regularly called Stratus out for a dream match. The company's writers might not have to struggle to weave a storyline between the two if Triple H decides to go down in that creative direction.

As for Sasha Banks and her complicated WWE status, multiple reports have hinted at her and Naomi's impending returns. The Legit Boss will likely play a significant role on the road to next year's WrestleMania, and a marquee match against Trish Stratus could potentially steal the show.

Trish Stratus recently spoke to the legendary Bill Apter and expressed her interest in facing a six-time women's champion. Don't forget to check out the Sportskeeda Wrestling exclusive here.

