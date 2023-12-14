Viral image of CM Punk without tattoos surfaces on social media: Is it real or fake?

CM Punk claimed there is only one ‘Best in the World,' and of course, he was talking about himself. Now, the Punk that fans know is a man of strong opinions, a lean physique, and awesome tattoos.

However, the world of social media is a magical place, and a photograph has gone viral where CM Punk is seen without his famous ink. Fans started digging deeper, and the mystery behind the missing tattoos was finally revealed.

Expand Tweet

It so happens that The Second City Saint was right when he claimed that there can be only one Best in the World. The man pictured in the viral image is Punk himself. However, it’s a behind-the-scenes photograph from the wrestling drama ‘Heels’ on Starz, where he plays the character ‘Ricky Rabies.’ The wrestling-based drama series has a star-studded lineup with Stephen Amell and Alexander Ludwig portraying warring brothers Jack Spade and Ace Spade, respectively.

CM Punk shared a timelapse video of his transformation from The Second City Saint to Ricky Rabies. According to Punk, the inspiration behind the character is Late Tracy Smothers. The former WWE Champion worked with him in the early 2000s in Southern Indiana.

CM Punk finally chose his brand after returning to WWE

When Punk returned at Survivor Series last month, he made appearances across all three WWE brands. He teased a feud with Roman Reigns on SmackDown and embraced Shawn Michaels on WWE NXT. However, he made his decision and signed an exclusive contract with WWE RAW.

As per Dave Meltzer, media negotiations have changed ever since Punk decided to sign with the red brand.

“Things are changing greatly. Let’s just say things changed greatly with Raw negotiations from a few weeks ago. And Punk is a huge part of the selling point.”

Lately, Punk and Seth Rollins have been teasing a feud, and possibly it’s not all work. There is some real-life heat involved between the two. Their heated rivalry had the potential to give fans one of the best high-profile matches at WrestleMania 40. The Voice of the Voiceless has already announced his entry into Royal Rumble 2024, and a victory can lead to him challenging Seth Rollins for the World Heavyweight Championship!

What happened to little Nicholas who teamed up with Braun Strowman all those years ago? Find out right here.