WATCH: 10 Unfortunate injuries that held WWE Superstars from big push

WWE Superstars put their bodies on the line for our entertainment, and sometimes they get severely injured. Given that injuries are part of professional wrestling, untimely ones have proven to be huge setbacks for some superstars, as sometimes they get hurt in the midst of a push.

However, some wrestlers try to downplay the injuries and work through them due to losing their spot at the top.

Remember when Cody Rhodes competed with torn pecs against Seth Rollins inside Hell in a Cell last year? It was a highly risky move, but The American Nightmare completed the match and even received praise from all over the world.

However, there have been cases where wrestlers have had to take time off due to injuries when they were having a push in WWE.

Click on the video below to check out the full list, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

If you're interested in sports betting, the Buffalo Bills play the New England Patriots this week! Don't miss out. Claim the offer and place your bets below!

Unfortunate injuries of WWE Superstars

Finn Balor

Dolph Ziggler

Mr Kennedy

Bray Wyatt

Paige

Jason Jordan

Bobby Lashley

Stone Cold Steve Austin

Triple H

Cody Rhodes

Poll : 0 votes