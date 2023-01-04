WATCH: 5 Best and Worst of WWE in 2022

2022 was an incredible year for WWE; some might say it was one of the best years the company has had in a long time. But it wasn't all perfect, as there were many missed opportunities, such as Drew McIntyre not winning the WWE Universal Championship at Clash at the Castle or the handling of Damage CTRL. WWE certainly had some negatives in 2022.

However, the general sentiment of the fans seems to be more optimistic heading into the new year. Some storylines are destined to have a great payoff, like Sami Zayn and The Bloodline, while the return of Cody Rhodes in 2022 has intrigued everyone.

Best and Worst of WWE in 2022

Best- Power change in WWE

Worst- Sasha Banks and Naomi leave WWE

Best- Stone Cold Steve Austin returns

Worst- Ronda Rousey's disappointing return

Best- Cody Rhodes return

Worst- Underwhelming returns

Best- Rise of Rhea Ripley

Worst- Damage Control

Best- Sami Zayn and The Bloodline

Worst- World title unification

