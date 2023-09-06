WATCH: Every Money in the Bank Winner and Cash-In in WWE History

Money in the Bank was first introduced in WWE at WrestleMania 21 in 2005. The concept was created by Chris Jericho and was initially designed as a multi-competitor ladder match where the winner would receive a contract for a world championship match of their choosing.

The prize for winning the MITB ladder match is a briefcase suspended above the ring. Inside the briefcase is a contract that grants the winner a championship match at any time and place of their choosing, valid for up to one year from the date of victory.

Money in the Bank became an annual tradition in WWE, typically taking place at a premium live event bearing the same name. Over time, the company introduced separate MITB ladder matches for both the men's and women's divisions, increasing the excitement and opportunities for talent.

One of the key elements of MITB is the element of surprise. Winners have the strategic advantage of choosing the perfect moment to cash in their contract. They can capitalize on a weakened champion or target a championship match that suits their strengths.

Some of the most memorable moments in WWE history have come from MITB cash-ins. Notable examples include Edge cashing in on John Cena at New Year's Revolution 2006, Seth Rollins cashing in during the main event of WrestleMania 31, and Carmella's unexpected cash-in on Charlotte Flair.

Click on the video below for the complete analysis, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for more such content.

Let us know your thoughts on the video in the comments section below.

Recommended Video Why WWE fans LOVE John Cena