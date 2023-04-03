[WATCH] Former AEW Superstar spotted backstage alongside The Bloodline at WrestleMania 39

The Bloodline once again reigned supreme with Roman Reigns successfully retaining the Undisputed WWE Universal Championship.

Backstage at WrestleMania 39, the faction was spotted alongside former AEW star and current WWE personality, William Regal. Regal recently returned to the company.

Taking to Instagram, WWE uploaded a video moments before Reigns made his grand WrestleMania entrance. Regal was spotted in the same video.

Regal was previously a member of the Blackpool Combat Club faction in AEW. He was stablemates with Jon Moxley, Claudio Castagnoli, Wheeler Yuta, and Bryan Danielson.

After betraying Moxley and helping MJF win the AEW World Championship, Regal was written off television, courtesy of the newly crowned world champion.

Bloodline leader Roman Reigns recently commented on achieving 1,000 days as the Universal Champion

With his win at WrestleMania 39, Roman Reigns will surpass 1,000 days as the Universal Champion.

Prior to his match against Cody Rhodes, The Tribal Chief told BT Sport that he is hoping to wrestle till the age of 45. The Head of the Table also stated that he doesn't plan on losing the Universal Title until he reaches 1,500-2,000 days as champion. Reigns said:

"At this pace, I take good care of myself. As long as it makes sense, I feel good. I'll be 38 in a couple of months. I still feel like I could definitely push till 45 if I wanted to, I don't need to. But really it's all about what's available. If it's the accolade chasing, a thousand days, great, let's do 1500, cool, 2000 or there's something that's pulling me."

Reigns has already defended his title against top names including John Cena, Brock Lesnar, Drew McIntyre, and more. In 2023, he beat Kevin Owens, Sami Zayn, and now Cody Rhodes.

