[Watch] Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley ties the knot with long-time girlfriend in Italy 

Former WWE Superstar Mojo Rawley tied the knot with his long-time girlfriend, Gracie, last Monday.

Rawley and Gracie dated for a few years before announcing their engagement last February. Over the past eight months, the couple have planned their wedding, which took place last Monday at Villa Cora in Florence, Italy.

The pair's close friends and family attended the ceremony. A few former and current WWE Superstars were also at the wedding, including Sasha Banks and Kalisto. The Boss even seemingly lost her luggage on her way to attend the ceremony.

One former superstar, however, who failed to attend Rawley's wedding ceremony was Nia Jax. The former RAW Women's Champion is a very close friend of the groom but, for some reason, could not be there. Rawley posted several photos and videos from his wedding ceremony on his Instagram stories. A few Instagram pages later reposted some of these clips.

Mojo Rawley recently addressed the possibility of an in-ring return. Check out his comments here.

Several WWE Superstars got married in 2022

Since the beginning of 2022, several superstars have tied the knot. In February, former superstars Mia Yim and Keith Lee got hitched. About two months later, Carmella married long-time boyfriend & color commentator Corey Graves.

That same month, Alexa Bliss tied the knot with musician Ryan Cabrera and Karrion Kross & Scarlett got hitched. In May, Charlotte Flair also tied the knot with former United States Champion & current AEW star Andrade El Idolo. Meanwhile, Gunther and Jinny reportedly married in July.

Hall of Famer Nikki Bella was one of the most recent to get married this year. In August, the former Divas Champion tied the knot with long-time boyfriend Artim Chigvinstev, with whom she has a young boy, Matteo.

If you'd like to check out a list of five current WWE women who are currently engaged. Check out the list here.

A legend thinks Bray Wyatt should be booked like Hulk Hogan. More details here.

Poll : Would you like to see Mojo Rawley return to in-ring action? Yes No 6 votes