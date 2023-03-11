Watch: How did Dominik Mysterio react to the announcement of Rey Mysterio's induction into the Hall of Fame?

The announcement of Rey Mysterio's induction into the 2023 WWE Hall of Fame garnered a huge response from the audience, but the same cannot be said for Dominik Mysterio. The father and son's relationship has gone downhill since the younger Mysterio aligned himself with The Judgment Day last year.

A three-time world champion, The Master of the 619 has been a mainstay of WWE for decades. He celebrated the 20th anniversary of his debut last year. Fans adore the 48-year-old veteran, who came from a crop of high-flying cruiserweights in WCW. However, his son Dominik has had contrasting opinions about his father's legacy.

While the wrestling world celebrated the announcement of Rey Mysterio's induction into the Hall of Fame, Dominik Mysterio was far from pleased. In an Instagram clip posted by WWE, the young Mysterio was seen watching Rey make his entrance to address fans. He pointed to the TV before signaling a thumbs down to his father's legendary moment.

Check out the footage below:

Just as Rey was about to address the announcement, The Judgment Day came out with Dominik lambasting his father and stating that he did not deserve to be in the Hall of Fame. Legado Del Fantasma then came out to confront Dominik and co., leading to a match between the two factions.

Dominik Mysterio thinks WWE Hall of Famer Rey Mysterio will never fight him

Since his heel turn at Clash at the Castle, Dominik Mysterio has constantly been a menace to Rey Mysterio and Edge. The feud was thought to be over when the veteran requested to shift to the blue brand in an effort to distance himself from his son's influence on RAW.

Despite his efforts to steer clear of his son, Rey Mysterio once again came face-to-face with Dom on SmackDown. He accompanies Rhea Ripley now that 'Mami' is scheduled to fight SmackDown Women's Champion Charlotte Flair. Dom has started to play mind games with his father again for one purpose only.

During an interview, Dominik revealed that his father would discipline him as a child, but he wouldn't dare to do the same now. His demands for a fight have been thwarted.

"I don’t see him putting his hands on me. He was more than happy to do it when I was a kid to discipline me, but now as an adult and now I’m five or six inches taller than him, he’s not willing to reciprocate that love anymore. We’ll see, I don’t know, but I don’t think he has the balls to lay his hands on me."

On the latest episode of SmackDown, Dominik Mysterio challenged Rey Mysterio to a fight at WrestleMania 39, but the latter declined. Despite Dominik Mysterio's multiple attempts to provoke Rey into a match, he hasn't been successful.

