WATCH: Jey Uso should not DETHRONE Roman Reigns at SummerSlam 2023! Unpopular opinion

SummerSlam 2023 is approaching, and the WWE Universe is buzzing with excitement and speculation about potential outcomes. One of the most talked-about scenarios is the possibility of Jey Uso dethroning Roman Reigns for the WWE Universal Championship.

While Jey Uso is undoubtedly a talented wrestler and has a strong connection with the audience, there are several reasons why it may not be the right decision to have him win the championship at this event.

Roman Reigns' current title reign has been built on a foundation of dominance. He has defeated some of the company's top talents, solidifying himself as a destructive force in the company. If Jey Uso were to win the title, it could be seen as a step back in terms of credibility, as Jey hasn't had the same level of solo success as Roman.

Click the video below to see the complete analysis, and subscribe to Sportskeeda Wrestling for similar content.

While Jey Uso is an impressive performer with a dedicated fan following, dethroning Reigns at SummerSlam 2023 might not be the best course of action. Instead, the company should continue to utilize Roman's villainous character to build new stars and create captivating storylines that will keep the WWE Universe engaged for the long haul.

What do you think about Roman Reigns vs. Jey Uso? Let us know in the comments section below!

A current WWE Champion just said Roman is not his dream opponent here