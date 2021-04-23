Watch: John Cena shows off incredible physique on his birthday

WWE legend John Cena has posted a new clip on Twitter showing off his impressive physique.

John Cena turned 44-years-old on April 23, 2021. The 16-time World Champion posted a special message for his fans on his Twitter handle on his birthday. The tweet contains a video as well in which Cena is showing off his incredible physique.

Here's the message that John Cena shared in the tweet:

"The world knows @LastWeekTonight John Oliver & myself share a birthday & a disciplined passion for fitness. Another year passes & I continuously struggle to keep up. Both now 44 we’ve agreed to motivate each other by posting our progress. His will be posted on my IG" #JohnVJohn

John Cena looks in amazing shape at his age

John Cena is no longer the hopeful and aspiring young gun that he used to be back in 2002 when he made his WWE main roster debut. His physique is still as impressive as it's ever been though. Cena is doing quite well in the fitness department, taking into account the fact that he's 44-years-old.

John Cena enjoyed major success as a top WWE Superstar for the better part of his run in the company. He has won 16 world titles and is currently tied with WWE Hall of Famer Ric Flair.

Cena is currently a mainstay in Hollywood and has a major fanbase worldwide. He rarely appears on WWE TV and missed WrestleMania 37 this year as well. It was the first time since 2003 that Cena missed The Show of Shows. His first appearance at the event was at WrestleMania 19 where he didn't compete in a match but entertained the live audience with a rap performance.

Cena boasts 15 million followers on his official Instagram handle and his latest post on the social media site resulted in fans coming in droves to wish him a happy birthday.

