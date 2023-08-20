[WATCH] Roman Reigns spotted in his tour bus by WWE fans; how did he react to them?

Roman Reigns currently portrays a villainous character on WWE television. The Tribal Chief embraced this antagonistic role upon his return to the company at SummerSlam 2020. He is also amid a historic championship reign as the Undisputed Universal Champion, having held the WWE Title for over 500 days.

The Bloodline leader consistently stays in character when interacting with fans on TV and outside the squared circle. This was once again evident in a recent video that circulated on the internet. In the footage, Roman Reigns can be seen seated in his tour bus, which appears to be a private one. Meanwhile, supporters of The Tribal Chief approached the vehicle in an attempt to meet the champion.

You can view the video below:

Expand Tweet

Reigns, while in character, displayed disinterest in meeting his fans. He signaled the bus to move forward, even with fans standing in front of it. The Tribal Chief seemed preoccupied and showed little concern for the people who had gathered to meet him.

This occurrence isn't the first time Reigns has remained in character, even when not on television. He has displayed his heel persona during house shows and press conferences. Reigns' unmatched dedication to his character contributes to his authenticity and popularity as a WWE Superstar.

Why is Roman Reigns absent from WWE television?

The Tribal Chief has seemingly taken a hiatus from WWE programming. His most recent television appearance came during the August 11, 2023, episode of SmackDown, where Jey Uso attacked him and subsequently "quit" the company. Reports have also suggested that the Undisputed Universal Champion sustained an injury during his bout against Jey at SummerSlam.

Additionally, there have been rumors that Roman Reigns had plans for a vacation following this year's SummerSlam. He has not been advertised for the company's upcoming premium live events, including Payback, Fastlane, and Survivor Series 2023. This suggests that Reigns will not appear on WWE television in the coming weeks or months.

Amid his absence, Roman Reigns' involvement in the Bloodline Saga will likely become limited despite the tension between Jimmy Uso and Jey Uso. Reigns and Jey Uso taking a break could indicate a concise lull in the storyline's progression.

Coinciding with this, WWE has announced Jimmy Uso's return for the upcoming SmackDown episode. The highly anticipated comeback of Jimmy raises questions about his role in the ongoing angle and his current equation with Paul Heyman and Solo Sikoa.

How did Bret Hart react after the Montreal Screwjob? Hear it from Natalya right here