Watch the moment when Beth Phoenix suffered horrific injury during the Royal Rumble [VIDEO]

Beth Phoenix seemed to suffer a horrific injury

Last night, at the Royal Rumble, Beth Phoenix would have an incredible showing in the Women's Match despite brutally splitting her head open with no-one seemingly spotting where the injury may have occurred.

The Hall of Famer would carry on until very close to the end of the match, finishing third, despite her hair turning crimson pretty early on in the match after a spot where Phoenix bashed her head off of the ringpost while brawling with Bianca Belair as the pair tussled in the corner.

You can watch the entire clip below.

For anyone who may have missed it, here’s the moment where Beth Phoenix was busted open.



Full respect to the Hall of Famer for not only continuing, but having an incredible showing in a match which she was undoubtedly an integral part of.



pic.twitter.com/O9GDFtCHQK — Gary Cassidy (@consciousgary) January 27, 2020

Thankfully, Beth Phoenix seems fine, with the current NXT commentator even joking about her and husband Edge's respective returns to the WWE ring which saw them both finish in third place in their respective matches.

There has also been an update on the condition of Phoenix following the incident, which details that, despite losing a lot of blood, the injury isn't said to be a serious one.

