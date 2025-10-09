“We had s*x in a public place”- 6 Men WWE Diva Paige was romantically linked with in real life

Ex-WWE star Paige is one of the popular female faces among the audience. The former Divas Champion also had a brief run in the All Elite Wrestling promotion, which came to an end earlier this year.Once, during a conversation with the Rulebreakers, Saraya disclosed that she had gotten intimate in an abandoned zoo but didn't disclose with whom.&quot;I did go on a date and we had s*x in a public place... the L.A. abandoned zoo....no, no, no, the abandoned zoo and that was this year,&quot; she said.This proves that Paige had done some interesting things in the past, which sparks curiosity about his romantic relationship history. In this article, we will examine six WWE stars who were romantically linked to her in real life.#6. Xavier WoodsDuring Paige's early WWE run, she appeared to be a great friend of Xavier Woods. However, when a private video of Woods and Paige leaked online it was confirmed that they were more than just friends.This sparked rumors that the New Day member and 33-year-old female star were romantically linked. However, in an interview this year, Saraya revealed that the leaked video situation was like holding a gun to her own head.#5. Brad MaddoxJordan 🏝️ @JordanTakesWs99LINK@trapholidayyy Paige, Xavier woods, and Brad MaddoxBrad Maddox is another name on the list, as the aforementioned private video also featured him. Both were in a romantic relationship around 2014. This was the time when the Diva was a champion in both NXT and on the main roster.A private video of them was leaked in 2017 with Woods, which confirmed the rumors of their romantic relationship. However, the couple later broke up.#4. She dated Bradley Walden onceBradley Walden is the lead singer of the band Emarsoa, and he dated Paige in real life. The former AEW star was in a relationship with him in 2013 before she moved to the USA.Their relationship was confirmed during multiple episodes of Total Divas, where it was frequently mentioned in various conversations. Meanwhile, they later went their separate ways and broke up.#3. Kevin SkaffMusician Kevin Skaff is the lead guitarist of the band 'A Day to Remember' and had a romantic relationship with the ex-WWE star. Paige and Kevin dated for some time around 2015.This also involved a televised engagement in a Total Divas episode, but ultimately, things went downhill, and the relationship didn't work out. They ended their romantic ties sometime after 2015.#2. WWE star Corey GravesCorey Graves and Paige worked together on many occasions. They were part of NXT at the same time and later promoted to the main roster as well. Due to sharing similar interests, they became close friends, sparking rumors of a romantic connection between them.These rumors emerged despite Corey being married and having three children in his real life.#1. Former WWE star Alberto Del RioAlberto Del Rio and Paige were in a relationship in 2016 but eventually broke up in late 2017. Their relationship remains a big controversy. Even in many interviews Del Rio defended himself against all the allegations made against him.The Mexican star and former WWE Divas Champion's relationship was also made public, but it only ended with a breakup after turmoil.