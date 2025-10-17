“We had s*x in a public place....the abandoned zoo” - 4 non-wrestlers that former WWE star Paige dated in real life

Former Divas Champion Paige has undoubtedly made a lot of contributions to the entire women’s wrestling industry. While the star is currently out of action since she parted ways with AEW earlier this year, fans expect the veteran to return to WWE and make headlines with her work once again.

Away from wrestling, Paige’s personal life has often captured public attention, particularly her relationships outside the industry. Over the years, she has dated a few well-known musicians, and each of these relationships has ended up coming to the attention of fans. Let’s take a look at some non-wrestlers Paige has dated in real life.

#4. Bradley Walden

Before Paige became one of WWE’s most talked-about stars, she dated Bradley Walden, the lead singer of the American rock band Emarosa. Their relationship reportedly began in 2013, during her early WWE run.

Their relationship ended up being relatively private than the other ones she had, but their connection was known among close friends and fans who followed her early career. While the relationship didn’t last long, it came at a time when Paige was trying to make a name for herself with her incredible work in the squared circle.

#3. Kevin Skaff

The former WWE star's relationship with A Day to Remember guitarist Kevin Skaff was one of her most public romances. The two met in 2015 and quickly fell for each other, even getting engaged on the reality show Total Divas. Their chemistry was undeniable, and fans loved seeing the couple together on TV.

However, the engagement didn’t last long, as the couple eventually called it off later that year. While the couple has not addressed a lot about their relationship since their breakup, fans have often recalled their moments from Total Divas.

#2. The guy Paige had s*x with in a public place

While this guy’s identity has not been revealed by the former Divas Champion, there was another name that the star dated and ended up having s*x with in a public place. The star revealed this in an edition of her Rulebreakers podcast, but the identity of the non-wrestler is yet to be known.

"I did go on a date and we had s*x in a public place....the L.A. abandoned zoo....no, no, no, the abandoned zoo and that was this year." [From 03:21 to 03:35]

#1. Ronnie Radke

The former AEW star's longest and most high-profile relationship was with Ronnie Radke, the lead vocalist of Falling In Reverse. The two began dating in 2018, and their bond quickly became a fan-favorite topic on social media. Both entertainment industry stars frequently posted about each other online, attended shows together, and supported each other’s careers.

Their relationship lasted nearly seven years before ending earlier this year. Paige has not spoken a lot about Radke since their breakup, and fans would love to get to know about the star’s current dating status.

