"We all stick together" - Bianca Belair thanks 34-year-old WWE Superstar for helping her at WrestleMania

Bianca Belair successfully defended her RAW Women's Championship at WrestleMania but had to have a WWE Superstar help get her ring gear ready.

The EST defended the RAW Women's Championship against Asuka last night in a great match. The Empress of Tomorrow gave it all she had, but in the end, Belair was too strong and won the match after connecting with a KOD. Asuka has now won the Women's Royal Rumble and the Women's Elimination Chamber match to earn title shots at WrestleMania, only to lose both opportunities.

The RAW Women's Champion took to Twitter today to thank Damage CTRL's Dakota Kai for helping with her ring gear at the biggest show of the year. She added that she loves their locker room because everyone sticks together.

"Soo…. I never got to finish my entrance jacket and complete the stars… I got overwhelmed. So @ImKingKota stepped in and took over! At the end of the day we all stick together and have each other’s backs. That’s what I love about our locker room!" tweeted Bianca Belair.

Bianca Belair @BiancaBelairWWE



At the end of the day we all stick together and have each other’s backs. That’s what I love about our locker room! Soo…. I never got to finish my entrance jacket and complete the stars… I got overwhelmed. So @ImKingKota stepped in and took over!At the end of the day we all stick together and have each other’s backs. That’s what I love about our locker room! Soo…. I never got to finish my entrance jacket and complete the stars… I got overwhelmed. So @ImKingKota stepped in and took over!At the end of the day we all stick together and have each other’s backs. That’s what I love about our locker room! https://t.co/6G6fagIZOF

WWE Hall of Famer believes Bianca Belair will wind up in Hollywood

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac claimed that The EST may be the next WWE Superstar to become a star in Hollywood.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, the wrestling veteran was asked which WWE Superstar could become the next big star in Hollywood. The Rock, Batista, and John Cena have all found success as actors, but X-Pac selected a female superstar. The former D-Generation X member praised Bianca Belair for making her ring gear and believes acting is a possibility for her down the line.

"I'm sure like people are assuming I'm gonna name a man, but I'm gonna say Bianca Belair. [A diva?] She's not a diva; she's the women's champion man. [Why do you think that?] She's great at everything. She's a good talker. She makes her own outfits, bro. Yeah, yeah man, she's great in the ring. I'm a huge fan of hers. (...) She's still on her run. Yeah, when she's done with her run, I think that's available for her," he said. [0:27 - 1:25]

Bianca Belair has defeated some of the best superstars in the company during her title reign that began at WWE WrestleMania 38. It will be fascinating to see how long The EST can hang onto the RAW Women's Championship and if there is anyone currently on the roster that can defeat her.

Who would you like to see become the next RAW Women's Champion? Sound off in the comments section below.

We spoke to Bushwhacker Luke about his partner's health scare here.

Poll : 0 votes