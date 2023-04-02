33-year-old star will be the next WWE wrestler to jump ship to Hollywood, according to Hall of Famer X-Pac 

WWE Hall of Famer X-Pac believes RAW Women's Champion Bianca Belair could be the next superstar to jump ship to Hollywood.

Over the past few years, several WWE Superstars have pursued an acting career. Some of these wrestlers became big stars, including John Cena and Batista. Meanwhile, The Rock has been the most successful wrestler-turned-actor. The Brahma Bull is now a Hollywood megastar and one of the highest-paid actors in the world.

In a recent interview with TMZ Sports, X-Pac answered a question about who could be the next superstar to move to Hollywood and become a big star. The Hall of Famer picked Bianca Belair.

"I'm sure like people are assuming I'm gonna name a man, but I'm gonna say Bianca Belair. [A diva?] She's not a diva; she's the women's champion man. [Why do you think that?] She's great at everything. She's a good talker. She makes her own outfits, bro. Yeah, yeah man, she's great in the ring. I'm a huge fan of hers. (...) She's still on her run. Yeah, when she's done with her run, I think that's available for her," he said. [0:27 - 1:25]

Bianca Belair will face Asuka at WWE WrestleMania 39

A year ago, Bianca Belair captured the RAW Women's Championship after defeating Becky Lynch at WrestleMania 38. The EST of WWE has since defended her title successfully against several superstars, including Bayley, Alexa Bliss, and Carmella.

The 33-year-old will now defend her championship against Asuka tonight at WrestleMania 39. The Empress of Tomorrow became the number-one contender for the RAW Women's Championship after defeating Carmella, Liv Morgan, Natalya, Nikki Cross, and Raquel Rodriguez in an Elimination Chamber Match in February.

