Which channel is WWE RAW tonight? (April 24, 2023): How to watch on Monday night, channel details, livestream, and more

April 24, 2023, episode of WWE RAW marks the final episode before the company's Draft happens. Additionally, more matches and build-ups for the upcoming Backlash Premium Live Event are set to continue.

Fans can watch WWE RAW on the USA Network channel. At the moment, only one match has been announced for tonight. Interestingly, Puerto Rican rapper and the host of Backlash Bad Bunny is also set for another appearance.

Monday Night RAW TV Channel details and timings

Channel: USA Network

Time: 8 p.m. Eastern Time, 5 p.m. Pacific Standard Time, 7 p.m. Central Time.

WWE RAW Livestreaming details

Livestream: USA Network.com

Which superstars could be present for tonight's WWE RAW episode?

On RAW after WrestleMania 39, Damian Priest and Dominik Mysterio attacked Bad Bunny after the latter helped Rey Mysterio against his son on The Show of Shows. It was then reported that the Grammy award-winning artist suffered an injury, but it looks like that won't stop him from addressing the past actions that occurred.

Many fans have speculated that aside from hosting Backlash, the rapper could also be set to compete. Theorizing that a tag team match between Bad Bunny and Rey Mysterio vs. Dom and Priest might take place. Another option could be a one-on-one match between the rapper and Damian. It will be interesting to see if that gets confirmed on tonight's WWE RAW.

In line with The Judgment Day, Damian Priest is also expected to be in action for tonight's Monday Night RAW. He is scheduled to face Rey Mysterio for a one-on-one match. It will be interesting to see if Bad Bunny might also play a role in the aforementioned match.

Another star that could appear for tonight's show is Cody Rhodes, who has already teased his appearance at Allstate Arena in a tweet. The American Nightmare already has a major match at Backlash against Brock Lesnar. Triple H is also rumored to appear tonight for an announcement. However, it's still unknown what The Game could mention or do if the rumors are true.

Seth Rollins vs. Omos and a triple threat match between Bronson Reed, Bobby Lashley, and Austin Theory were also added for Backlash. With this in mind, it's possible that the aforementioned stars could be present on WWE RAW.

