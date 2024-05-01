What does 24-time champion in WWE think of Dominik Mysterio's heel work? Exploring his comments

Dominik Mysterio has become a kind of his own since turning heel at Clash at the Castle 2022. Since, Mysterio on a character level, has achieved more things than one could think of. Coming out of his father's shadow has got him a lot of heat from the fans, but also a lot of praise from WWE Superstars and legends.

Superstars like Logan Paul and Seth Rollins have been of high acclaim for Dominik Mysterio with the former even wanting to form a tag team with him. We can now add WWE Hall of Famer JBL to the 'Dirty' Dom fan club.

The former WWE Champion spoke highly of The Judgment Day member in an interview on Peter Rosenberg's YouTube channel. The Hall of Famer revealed how proud he is of Mysterio.

"I think it's unique to Dominik. Dom is awesome. There is not a bigger fan of Dom than me. I tell him all the time how great he's doing. I remember he did an interview and I was there and he did half of it in Spanish and people booed him like crazy. We're in a place that didn't have many Latinos, it's not like anybody knew what he said. He just said it with such venom that people booed him crazy not knowing, he could be reciting the phone book from Monterey, it doesn't matter. It was him and he was getting incredible heat. He can do that, Im just so proud of Dom," said JBL. [From 15:50 onwards]

Bradshaw is one of the greatest heels in the company's history. During his run with the company, JBL has held a total of 24 championships in his illustrious. He is a former WWE, United States, Intercontinental, and European Champion, while winning the Hardcore Title a whopping 17 times! He also held the Tag Team Championship thrice with Faarooq as part of the APA.

Dominik Mysterio could find a new love interest on Monday Night RAW

Leading up to WrestleMania 40, Liv Morgan gave her word to Rhea Ripley, that she would take away everything she loved the most from her. While many think Morgan is only coming for Ripley's Women's World Championship, the former could be coming for much more.

This past Monday on RAW, Liv Morgan and Dominik Mysterio were seen coming out of the same room while Cathy Kelley was interviewing Jey Uso.

Expand Tweet

It looks like Morgan wants to break Rhea Ripley piece by piece, by taking away everything she had before getting injured. Liv might lure Dominik Mysterio and start a love story with him to eventually get the Women's World Championship and her revenge on Mami.