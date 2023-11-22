What if 29-year old star returns at Survivor Series: WarGames to annihilate Shinsuke Nakamura? Analyzing the likelihood

Shinsuke Nakamura has teased his involvement at Survivor Series: WarGames despite not being officially scheduled to compete at the premium live event yet. The King of Strong Style has delivered multiple cryptic promos in the lead-up to the event that hint at some sort of an open challenge for this Saturday.

It is possible that a 29-year-old star could return at the upcoming PLE to annihilate Shinsuke Nakamura. The person is none other than Omos. The Nigerian Giant last appeared on WWE television at SummerSlam 2023.

The big man competed in the Slim Jim Battle Royal at the August 5th PLE. The match was eventually won by LA Knight. It is worth mentioning that Omos has actively participated at WWE house shows in the lead-up to the upcoming premium live event.

The superstar has picked up wins against Johnny Gargano and Akira Tozawa at WWE live events held between September and November. It remains to be seen if Omos will be Shinsuke Nakamura’s opponent this Saturday at WWE Survivor Series.

Did Shinsuke Nakamura wrestle on WWE RAW before Survivor Series: WarGames?

Shinsuke Nakamura wrestled Chad Gable on the final WWE RAW before Survivor Series: WarGames. The King of Strong Style cut another cryptic promo backstage after his win over Master Gable. Nakamura had previously scored wins over Otis and Akira Tozawa of The Alpha Academy.

Watch his post-match promo below:

It seems the former WWE Intercontinental Champion is still trying to find a worthy opponent to fight him. Nakamura said in his promo he knows the person he’s looking for is close. Here’s the remaining part of the promo:

“I take all from you. This is my opportunity. I’m waiting.”

Fans might have to wait till Survivor Series: WarGames this Saturday to find out if Nakamura gets a worthy opponent in the ring.

