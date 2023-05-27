What if 43-year-old star returns to cost Trish Stratus at Night of Champions?

Trish Stratus is set to compete at WWE Night of Champions. The Quintessential Diva will square off against Becky Lynch at the May 27th Premium Live Event in Saudi Arabia. This will be Trish’s first singles match since 2019 and fans are expecting the promotion to pull off a huge surprise during her match.

One of Trish Stratus’ most formidable opponents from the past could show up at WWE Night of Champions to cost her the match. The star in question is Mickie James. Though she’s employed by IMPACT Wrestling, WWE has used her for a Royal Rumble appearance in the past.

For those unaware, Mickie James is currently out of action due to an injury she suffered in the buildup to IMPACT Wrestling Sacrifice. She was pulled from the event and forced to relinquish the IMPACT Knockouts World Championship.

Despite her injury, Mickie James could show up to cause a distraction for her former rival. Another fantasy booking direction could see her helping Trish Stratus beat Becky Lynch in their match at Night of Champions.

Trish Stratus and Becky Lynch signed their contract for Night of Champions

Trish turned on Becky after they lost the WWE Women’s Tag Team Championship to Raquel Rodriguez and Liv Morgan a couple of weeks ago on RAW. The Hall of Famer insulted Becky’s daughter the following week on the red brand during the contract signing segment.

Trish also revealed she was the one behind the attack on Lita before the title match. Trish and Becky met for the final time before their Saudi meeting this past Monday on RAW. The former Women’s Champion said she paved the way for the women's movement in WWE.

Becky fired back by bringing up a controversial moment from Trish’s otherwise celebrated career. The Man minced no words in her verbal exchange with the woman she grew up idealizing. The two will meet this Saturday at the Jeddah Superdome.

