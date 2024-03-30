What does 'a storm is coming' signify in Jade Cargill's entrance theme? 

WWE Superstar Jade Cargill adopted her current signature look ever since she debuted on AEW in 2020.

The 31-year-old star was inspired by Storm's character from the X-Men comic series and incorporated it into her look ever since. Cargill has also cited her interest in portraying the iconic persona in a Marvel film if the opportunity ever arose. The WWE Superstar credited how a casual discussion with her friends led to her being inspired by Storm's representation making it a key component in her wrestling gimmick and highlighting the impact of her in-ring skills. Additionally, late WWE legend Chyna was influential in her building an impeccable physique.

Cargill tried out for WWE in 2019 but things did not work out. She signed with All Elite Wrestling a year later where she went on to create history by becoming the inaugural and longest-reigning TBS Champion for over 500 days.

"I was just sitting around with my friends, and they said, 'You know what color you should wear? You should wear the silver or the white color.' And I said, 'Oh wow! I would love that!' And they said, 'You know, you look like Storm.' I tried it, and I loved it. I love what she stands for. She's a powerful Black woman, and I think I stand for that same thing," Jade Cargill said. [H/T WrestleZone]

Jade Cargill signed with WWE in September 2023 and appeared backstage on weekly shows on a few occasions. It was announced last week that she had officially signed with SmackDown.

Jade Cargill made a bold statement in her official WWE SmackDown debut

The aura surrounding Jade Cargill was elevated on the blue brand this week. The 31-year-old addressed fans for the first time within a WWE ring as an official member of the SmackDown roster. She even talked about the women's division claiming that they did not hold a torch to her and that she was 'the headline' in the roster.

Later, following the main event where Bianca Belair defeated Dakota Kai in a singles match, Damage CTRL attacked The EST of WWE. Naomi ran out for a save but was outnumbered. Jade Cargill then walked out setting the tone and took down Dakota Kai and The Kabuki Warriors, consisting of Asuka and Kairi Sane, with barely any effort showcasing a sneak peek into her in-ring capabilities.

Jade Cargill's 2024 Women's Royal Rumble Match performance set the level of expectations. In light of recent events on SmackDown, Jade will compete in a six-woman tag team match at WrestleMania XL.

